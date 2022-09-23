Which players are the recommended starts, sits and sleepers for Week 3? 'NFL Fantasy Live'
George Kittle is in for the #49ers. Arik Armstead is questionable. Here's a look at the full Week 3 injury report:
The Houston Texans take on the Chicago Bears in Week 3. Can Houston get their first full win of the year when they take on the Bears?
Falcons Wire Behind Enemy Lines: @TheSeahawksWire tells us five things to watch for during Sunday's showdown in Seattle.
49ers TE George Kittle is "good to go" and will make his season debut against the Broncos on Sunday night.
The Rams are the betting favorite heading into their Sunday NFL Week 3 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, but where is the smart money on the game?
Pittsburgh is looking to add an inside linebacker.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 3's top running back plays. (Kareem Elgazzar / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Jimmy Garoppolo is back as San Francisco’s QB1 and he will have one of his top offensive weapons back with him. Tight end George Kittle is expected to play on Sunday Night Football against the Broncos after missing the first two games of the season with a groin injury. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said in [more]
Press Coverage looks at the coach language from some unsettled situations heading into Week 3: Can you trust James Conner? Henderson or Akers? (Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Joe Flacco's volume and revenge tour offer fantasy juice in Week 3. See who else made Scott Pianowski's sleeper list.
Former Patriots star Vince Wilfork recently paid a visit to old friend Bill Belichick -- who wasn't quite prepared to see how much weight Wilfork had lost since his playing days.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has a longstanding and well-earned reputation for having clear, rigid, and specific expectations when it comes to the manner in which his quarterback runs the offense. Starter turned backup turned starter Jimmy Garoppolo had some eyebrow-raising remarks earlier this week about feeling not quite so constricted in his latest stint under [more]
A meaningless touchdown? Nah. Even Al Michaels knew what this meant.
A 19-year-old defeated Magnus Carlsen, often described as the best chess player who ever lived. Chaos followed, reports <strong>Richard Hall</strong>
Nick Mensio dives into the matchups and highlights 25 of his favorite fantasy football starts and sits for Week 3. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)
Jordan Spieth has big ones.
The quarterback’s performances with Denver should improve as he settles in. But his game is not aging well and he needs to adapt
The Raiders listed running back Josh Jacobs as questionable to play in Sunday’s game against the Titans and he’ll be flying to Nashville on his own if the team decides to have him in the lineup. Jacobs has missed the last two days of practice with an illness and Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports that [more]
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don outlines his lineup tips for every Week 3 game.
After the 2021 season, the Cowboys decided to move on from receiver Amari Cooper. If they hadn’t found a trade partner, they would have cut him. Enter the Browns, with a move that seemed confusing at the time. Cooper hadn’t performed particularly well on grass and/or in the elements. He’d have both in Cleveland. Moreover, [more]