Players react to Carlos Correa interview

As you can imagine, players around the league have some thoughts about Carlos Correa‘s interview with Ken Rosenthal. You can read my thoughts about it here (click the link you cowards) and read the full interview transcript here. The interview also aired on MLB Network, so you can watch it below if you want the full effect.

And now, some tweets.

There are bad tattoos and then there are not fully celebrating a walkoff to go to the World Series tattoos… — Brett Anderson (@_BAnderson30_) February 15, 2020





At least we finally saw a real reaction out of somebody lol. — Alex Wood (@Awood45) February 15, 2020













frankly, by hitting that well AND not shutting down a cheating operation that helped everyone else on his team to be better, he's more of an MVP — Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) February 15, 2020





give us the facts then — Jack Flaherty (@Jack9Flaherty) February 15, 2020





The last one’s not from a player, but still a fun mental image:

Carlos Correa’s interview with @Ken_Rosenthal was aired on the televisions in the #Dodgers clubhouse. A few guys watched. You’re not going to believe this, but it wasn’t received well. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) February 15, 2020





Thank you for reading this exceptionally high-level post. It was very difficult to write. I know you’ll appreciate the hard work.

