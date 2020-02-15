Players react to Carlos Correa interview

Nick Stellini
NBC Sports

As you can imagine, players around the league have some thoughts about Carlos Correa‘s interview with Ken Rosenthal. You can read my thoughts about it here (click the link you cowards) and read the full interview transcript here. The interview also aired on MLB Network, so you can watch it below if you want the full effect.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

And now, some tweets.








The last one’s not from a player, but still a fun mental image:


Thank you for reading this exceptionally high-level post. It was very difficult to write. I know you’ll appreciate the hard work.

Follow @StelliniTweets.

What to Read Next