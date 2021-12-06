Players react to Brent Venables being named the next head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners

As Sunday rolled along, what was just rumor leading into the weekend appeared to be taking shape as leadership for the Oklahoma Sooners took a flight to South Carolina to bring home their next head coach.

Just a few hours ago, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and Pete Thamel of CBS Sports broke the news that the Sooners would be naming Brent Venables the next head coach of the University of Oklahoma football team. Before the Oklahoma Sooners could officially announce it, players from the current team began sharing their reactions to a meeting they had with the Sooners’ new head coach via Zoom while Venables was en route.

Based on their reactions on Twitter, they came away impressed. Let’s take a look at what the players had to say.

The storm has finally passed, sunny skies are expected in Norman! Welcome home @CoachVenables let’s work!!!#Boomer — Weatherman J (@JadenKnowles2) December 6, 2021

Oooooooo lets work — KE(Y) LAWRENCE 💰C❌C (@KeShawn2x) December 6, 2021

My clemson bruddas get at me 🤪 let's make some happen — KE(Y) LAWRENCE 💰C❌C (@KeShawn2x) December 6, 2021

Y’all don’t understand how bad I wish I could play just one game for this guy he had me ready to run through a brick wall👀 — Kanai™️ (@calebkkelly) December 6, 2021

Love to hear it — David Ugwoegbu🇳🇬 (@D_U_30) December 6, 2021

Let’s get to it — Jordan Kelley (@OGkelley) December 6, 2021

Yeahh this is the one! — bwalk (@brynden_walker) December 6, 2021

Yes sirrr. Super excited about the future… let’s go to work!! @CoachVenables — Andrew Raym7️⃣2️⃣ (@andrew_raymBAHS) December 6, 2021

🔥🔥🔥 — ² killbill (@Billy2Bowman) December 6, 2021

So happy for coach. He deserves it more than anyone. Hardest working man I have ever known. Y'all take care of him!! @OU_Football — Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) December 6, 2021

Better then the eye.emoji 🔒 — TRAV (@_TRAV23) December 6, 2021

It's so lit! Man! You guys don't know how happy this makes me! BV is a true pro at this man! Chess for sure!!! NORMAN LFG!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Nic (@NicHarris5) December 6, 2021

Yall better party bout this one, hes that dude ‼️ https://t.co/6NgU4jPoBE — KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) December 6, 2021

