Players’ Press Conference after Aggies’ loss to Florida

The Aggies have now lost 5 games in a row for the first time since the 1980 season under head coach Jimbo Fisher in year five of his tenure, and it really couldn’t have been any uglier.

After falling to the Florida Gators 41-28 on Saturday afternoon to reach 3-6, and 1-5 in the SEC, the general feeling among the Aggie fan base is that this season may be cursed, especially after the pre-game news surrounding an outbreak of the flu virus in the Texas A&M locker room this week that ultimately sidelined 6 players and 3 starters, including quarterback Conner Weigman.

At the start of the game after Florida’s first possession resulted in a field goal, the Aggie offense led by battle-tested quarterback Haynes King and star running back Devon Achane instantly marched down the field after a 65-yard run by Achane on the first play, later resulting in a 5-yard touchdown run from the speedster to take a 7-3 lead seemingly transitioning the momentum to the maroon and white. But then came Gator’s quarterback Anthony Richardson, who as we warned this week would likely expose Texas A&M’s porous run defense with his legs, proceeded to do some from start to finish, culminated by a 60-yard run that made us all collectively respect that young man’s ability on the gridiron.

However, King and the offense, including another solid outing from wide receiver Moose Muhammad III, answered nearly every drive from Florida in the form of a 5-yard pass to Achane, where he followed up with a 2-yard touchdown run as the Aggies took a 24-20 lead at the half, which would inevitably be the last score from the offense for the rest of the game.

From the start of the third quarter to the final minutes of the fourth, Florida scored three touchdowns while forcing two fumbles off of Haynes King to shut out the Aggie offense as Jimbo Fisher’s lack of second-half adjustments once again failed the offense, and left us all wondering just how a team ranked #6 in preseason polls could possibly reach such lows. Well, here we are.

After the game, Jimbo Fisher and select players spoke to the media after the loss, as the three games remaining in the 2022 season will determine if Texas A&M plays in a bowl game, or packs it up early. Here are the most notable quotes from Layden Robinson and Edgerrin Cooper:

Aggies' Offensive lineman Layden Robinson n the flu situation among the players

“We found out some people would not play on Thursday and Friday.” Robinson adds that, despite the illnesses, practice went well this week.

Layden Robinson on looking ahead with three games remaining on the schedule

“You take stuff like this under the chin… For a problem, you have to find a solution.” “You want to have a strong finish, and hopefully, that leads into great things for the team and university.”

Layden Robinson on Devon Achane not being 100%

“He’s a battler… He just balled. That’s in his DNA.”

Layden Robinson on the strong offensive first half compared to the forgetful second half performance

“We had a heck of a first half making big plays… We didn’t focus on executing in that second half.”

Layden Robinson on his consistent positivity

“That’s everybody’s duty. If one is down, we have to pick each other up.”

Aggies' Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper opening statement

Staes that it hurt him to see his “brothers” out there without him when he was injured. “It’s good to be back.”

Edgerrin Cooper on the defense's tackling issues, and how he's dealing with the current losing streak

“Our main thing was tackling. Certain situations happen.” “It hurts us bad everyday and every game. We have no choice but to dig and keep digging.”

