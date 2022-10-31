Players’ press conference after Aggies’ loss to Ole Miss

The Aggies have now dropped four straight games after coming up short in the final minutes against the 15th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels, losing 31-28 in their first game back in front of the 12th man at Kyle Field in 42 days.

As ugly as the loss is, freshman quarterback Conner Weigman was the brightest spot in an otherwise frustrating outing, making his first career start while passing for 338 yards and 4 touchdowns in the team’s best offensive performance since the season opener vs. Sam Houston State, totaling 480 yards on the night.

Star running back Devon Achane did what he always does, rushing for 138 yards while adding 41 through the air, and scoring the final touchdown on the night for the Aggies, again showing that he’s the most consistent offensive playmaker head coach Jimbo Fisher possesses no matter the opponent.

The Aggie’s defensive performance was abysmal, to say the least, allowing over 400 yards on the ground, with 205 yards coming from freshman running back Quinshon Judkins in one of the most dominant rushing performances I’ve seen against a Texas A&M defense in a number of seasons. Mix in a number of costly penalties while allowing 7 3rd down conversions, and this loss is not squarely on the defense, but it’s close.

After the game, head coach Jimbo Fisher and select players answered questions regarding the loss, while looking forward to hopefully ending their losing streak against their Week 10 opponent, the Florida Gators.

Here are the most notable quotes from defensive tackle Albert Regis and tight end Max Wright.

Texas A&M defensive lineman Albert Regis says the yards after contact helped Ole Miss gain a large amount of rushing yards.

Oct 29, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins (4) runs the ball against Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Jaylon Jones (17)

Albert Regis on the defensive line's challenges against Ole Miss

Oct 29, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins (4) runs the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies

“What we do isn’t sweet. We know its’ going to be a battle from first whistle to the last.” “We always say, ‘Die in your gap.’ It’s a mentality.”

Albert Regis Ole Miss' running back Quinshon Judkins' performance

Oct 29, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Jaylon Jones (17) tackles Mississippi Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins (4)

“He has my respect. Playing at this level, it’s not easy.”

Max Wright on quarterback Conner Weigman's performance in his first career start

Oct 29, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) throws a pass against the Mississippi Rebels

“Conner did great. Super proud of that kid. He came in with a poise and confidence that is infectious… The kid played his heart out.” “Whoever we have at quarterback, I trust them completely.” “I’m super proud of (Conner) and excited to see where this goes.”

Max Wright on being one play away

Oct 29, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) runs the ball against the Mississippi Rebels

“It’s hard. It’s frustrating. We have been one play away multiple times this season, and we look at film and see five or six play that are there.” Wright adds that the team is heartbroken from losses like this.

Max Wright on the up tempo offense utilized in the first half against the Rebels

OCTOBER 29: Evan Stewart #1 of the Texas A&M Aggies catches a pass for a touchdown in the first quarter defended by Deantre Prince #7 of the Mississippi Rebels during the game at Kyle Field on October 29, 2022 in College Station, Texas.

“When we are going hurry up or tempo, we are throwing different things at them.” “Looking forward, if we can do that effectively, our offense can be dangerous.”

Max Wright on mentoring younger players such as tight end Donovan Green

Oct 29, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (22) returns a kick against the Mississippi Rebels

“Me being a senior looking forward, I try to give knowledge to the younger guys.” “Me and Donovan (Green) talk a lot. I love that kid.”

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire