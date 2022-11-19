Players’ Press conference after Aggie’s defeat UMass

Here at Aggies Wire, our staff has not been able to write “The Aggie’s defeat (insert team)” since Texas A&M’s 23-21 victory over Arkansas nearly two months ago on Sept. 24th amid their six-game losing streak going into this weekend. On Saturday, that finally changed, as the Aggies finally earned their fourth victory of the season outlasting the now 1-10 UMass Minutemen 20-3, in one of the sloppiest games I myself have witnessed from the maroon and white in quite some time.

So, if you missed the game, which is totally understandable, here’s a brief overview: It was rainy, cold, and just plain gross, while Texas A&M looked about as bad as they’ve looked all season with 3 fumbles on the day (mostly due to the slick conditions) but the offense finally began to show some life, gaining 213 yards on the ground from running backs Amari Daniels and Le’veon Moss, and 404 total yards on the afternoon. Quarterback Conner Weigman didn’t have his best overall game again due to the weather, yet did make some plays in the run game, rushing for over 66 yards on scrambles and designed runs.

On defense, the talent finally outweighed the youth factor, holding the Minutemen to 168 yards on offense with 113 rushing yards, and only 55 yards passing. With over 24 players missing due to injury or suspension, a couple of new freshman defenders made plays late in the game, including linebacker Martrell Harris Jr. (3 tackles, 1 sack) and defensive end Malick Sylla (5 tackles, 1 sack), showing just how deep the historic 2022 class really is.

For the Aggies and Head coach Jimbo Fisher, a win is a win, and with one game remaining in the regular season, the attention has now shifted to the visiting LSU Tigers next Saturday, looking to ruin their playoff hopes.

After the game, Layden Robinson and Edgerrin Cooper spoke to the media to reflect on the win. Here are their most notable quotes on the afternoon.

Offensive lineman Layden Robinson one the O-line's play this afternoon

Story continues

Nov 19, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) looks for an open receiver during the first quarter against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

“We weren’t getting movement on them in the first half, playing too lateral on getting up the field, but we fixed that in the second half.”

Layden Robinson on the relief of winning after losing six straight games

Nov 19, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) looks for an open receiver during the first quarter against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

“It’s always good to get a win. You don’t take those for granted because those are hard to come by in this league. We just didn’t get the win the way we wanted to get the win.”

Layden Robinson on the team's turnovers

Nov 19, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) attempts to make a catch as Massachusetts Minutemen defensive back Josh Wallace (12) defends during the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

“The turnovers are always hard because we turned the ball over in the red zone.”

Layden Robinson on preparing for the season finale against LSU next weekend

Nov 19, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Massachusetts Minutemen defensive back Javon Batten (14) and defensive back Tyler Rudolph (2) attempt to make a tackle on Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Jalen Preston (5) during the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

“Our job is to do what we do best, just come out here and fight till the very end and have that sense of pride we always play with everybody. You never know. We can pull out with a win if we just do our job.”

Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper on the halftime message

Nov 19, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Massachusetts Minutemen running back Ellis Merriweather (7) runs with the ball as Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Malick Sylla (92) attempts to make a tackle during the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

“Just making the simple adjustments and getting the guys together in the locker room. Finish tackling more and executing the game plan.”

Edgerrin Cooper on holding UMass to only 3 points on the afternoon

Nov 19, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Massachusetts Minutemen tight end Josiah Johnson (16) runs with the ball after a reception during the first quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

“That’s a big part of our defense. Holding them to a field goal, that’s a big accomplishment for us.”

Edgerrin Cooper on finally notching their first victory in nearly two months, and what it felt like during their six game losing streak

Nov 19, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Le’Veon Moss (22) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

“It feels good. It’s a start for right now, we take what we can get and move forward from now on.” “It’s been miserable, but we didn’t let that affect us…today it finally paid off.”

Edgerrin Cooper on the perspective gained through all the adversity the team has dealt with this season

Nov 19, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Le’Veon Moss (22) runs with the ball and scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

“It gives us a positive perspective. Now next week, we really want it. We’re going to come in with a different mindset and ready to go forward to make something happen. “That’s the good thing about football. You got another week to be able to prove what you need to prove.”

Edgerrin Cooper on preparing for the season finale vs. LSU next weekend

Nov 19, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) attempts a pass during the fourth quarter against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

“That’s a big thing we’re looking forward to. We’re looking to make a statement.”

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire