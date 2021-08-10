Players presenting Jekyll, Hyde story as musical comedy

Aug. 10—Annisquam's Mary Curtis was a slight woman with an enormous imagination, which flowed into her many published books as well as her musical comedy "Nothing to Hyde," which was based on the 1886 novella "Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde" by Robert Louis Stevenson.

Curtis, who died June 28 at the age 91, knew this work was going to be resurrected this summer by the Annisquam Village Players as the historic community theater group wanted to present its annual show in a socially distanced manner. The result will be an outdoor performance each evening Wednesday, Aug. 11, through Saturday, Aug. 14, on the lawn of the Annisquam Village Hall on Leonard Street.

This production is bittersweet for director Terry Sands, who co-directed these annual musicals with Curtis since their first show together in 1994.

Like all Annisquam Village Players shows, there is always a modern twist and Annisquam flair infused into the productions, and this one is no different.

Last spring, after watching the 1941 film "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde," starring Spencer Tracy, Sands said he had no idea how this grisly movie could become a comedy — that is until he read Curtis' script.

But Sands was well aware of Curtis' musical, who penned both the script and song lyrics in 1979, with music written by her friend Tony Hutchins, a composer known for his work Off Broadway. It was first produced in Dover, Massachusetts.

"When we had to give up on 'Mary Poppins' this year due to the pandemic, I called Mary to ask her for a copy of 'Nothing to Hyde,' and when I read it, I immediately loved it. I said, 'Why don't we do this?', not only because it's something different but because it also will be a great tribute to Mary and it will work for an outside show," related Sands. "The wonderful thing is that she was so excited to know this was the chosen show this year."

Curtis and Sands met a number of times to go through the play, scene by scene, to rewrite portions of it, including some COVID-19-related elements, and to pick the cast because auditions were not conducive with the pandemic protocols at the time.

The play is set in Annisquam Village in 2021. Dr. Jekyll learns from lawyers in London that he is being sent scientific book containing a metamorphizing formula that once belonged to his great-grandfather, the original Dr. Jekyll.

The cast numbers around 25, which is about one-third of the usual size of this inclusive community theater company. They also modified the number of seats. Instead of the usual 200 people a night in the audience. the outdoor seating will be about 110 each night.

The play stars Tom Moriarty as Dr. Henry Jekyll V and Peter Nelson as Mr. Edward Hyde. Also in performing are Claude Deering, Andrew Murdock, Dr. Fred Lovejoy, Terry Sands, Delilah Griffin, Caitlin Cannon, Cosima Mosher-Owens, Velia Wrinn, Bill Wrinn, Keith McCarthy, Mary Flaherty, Seania McCarthy, Emily Frick, Deb Michel, Michael English, Eric Jacklin, Evy Stewart, Morgan Reilly, Lucy Camera-Murray, Victoria Fortune, Spike Ramsden, Brian Rano, Steve Camera-Murray, Tim Reilly, Jim Frick, Jock Bourneuf, and Liam McCarthy.

For Sands, one of his favorite songs in the show is "Make Your Own Buddy," and he will be thinking of Curtis during each performance.

"I saw her the day before she died, and I later learned that she had confided to her daughter that she didn't think she was well enough to attend the show and she didn't want me to know that but she will most certainly be with us in spirit," said Sands.

And on a historical note, Sands wanted to share a recent discovery that will go down in Annisquam Village Players history. He and Kory Curcuru of 1623 Studios have been researching the group.

"And the results are kind of magic — we have traced our roots back to 1863 so we think it makes us the oldest continually operating community theater group in the country," Sands said. "And we learned that the first production on record was written by a resident and done outside just like we are doing this year."

That was written by the grandson of the minister of the Annisquam Village Church.

"The similarities are striking," Sands said. "That got us even more excited for this show and no one could have imagined what was yet to come and we hope the audiences enjoy the show as much as we have in producing it and honoring the life of Mary Curtis."

IF YOU GO

What: "Nothing to Hyde," a musical comedy presented by the Annisquam Village Players.

When: Aug. 11 to Aug. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: An outdoor performance on the lawn of the Annisquam Village Hall at 36 Leonard St., Gloucester.

How much: $35 at https://annisquamvillageplayers.com.