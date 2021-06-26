Players prepare for Saturday's 8-Man Football All-Star Game

Jun. 26—MARYVILLE, Mo. — It's been more than 200 days since Southwest Livingston took home the 8-Man State Championship last fall.

This weekend, the Wildcats' star quarterback Wesley Hughes will get one last chance to suit up with his teammates, as the state's best players converge for the thirteenth annual Missouri 8-Man Football All-Star Game.

"The state championship was the main goal, and this is just a dream," Hughes said. "You get to come out and play with your teammates at an All-Star Game. That's just fun."

Hughes, who's signed to continue his football career at Missouri Valley College this fall, is one of five players from the state champion Southwest Livingston team selected to participate in this year's 8-Man All-Star Game.

The roster includes 38 players from 13 different high schools. The most represented teams are Albany and state runners-up North Andrew, each with six. The players are split evenly into two teams, the Silver Team and the Green Team.

The players arrived on the campus of Northwest Missouri State Thursday afternoon, and have had two days of practice leading up to the All-Star Game at Bearcat Stadium Saturday night.

After such a long break since being on the football field, South Holt-Nodaway Holt senior Drew Quinlin said he's happy to be back.

"I really missed the sport," Quinlin said. "You don't really realize how much you miss it until you get to come back out here and do it again."

Albany senior Tryce Floyd said he's enjoyed getting to be around his teammates once again.

"I miss putting on the pads, miss just being around teammates, being around people," Floyd said. "I just love the game."

Being around some of the best players the state has to offer, Floyd said he's taking advantage of the unique occasion.

"These guys are the real deal. They're legit," Floyd said. "It's good to see how I compare to some of the best guys in the state."

Quinlin, who will continue his football and baseball careers at Northwestern College next year, said he is relishing the opportunity to get to know players from across the state.

"8-Man is such an expanding game," Quinlin said. "There's teams from the south of Missouri that we don't ever get to see, and we get to meet new people here, and that's what I'm most excited about."

With the fanfare behind them, Quinlin said once the teams hit the field Saturday night, it'll be business from there.

"We're gonna come out here and compete," Quinlin said. "You step across this white line, you wanna win games, so that's what we're out here to do, but we're gonna have fun doing it."

The All-Star Game gives these three seniors a chance to suit up with their teammates and compete in 8-Man football one final time.

Hughes said he hopes to add one more trophy before he hits the road.

"We're here to have fun, but at the end of the day, we're here to win," Hughes said. "We're all competitive, so I'm sure we're all gonna be ready to win when it comes down to it."

The Missouri 8-Man Football All-Star Game kicks off Saturday at 7 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium.

