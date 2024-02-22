Players to get paid, free game to opt in to ‘College Football 25’ video game

It has been a long time since there was a licensed college football video game. EA Sports is releasing “College Football 25” later this year and it will pay players to be a part of the game.

All 134 FBS teams will be included and licensed, and an EA Sports spokesperson said (via The Athletic) that college football players on those 134 teams can opt in to be a part of the player roster on the game. Those who do opt in will be paid $600 and receive a free copy of the game.

Some players will be paid even more to be ambassadors for the game.

It is the largest NIL deal yet in college sports.

While $600 is not a lot, there are 11,000 players expected to be in the game. A large majority of these players are not even starters, so to be able to be a part of the game would be fun now and in the future.

