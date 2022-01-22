'Players Only' discuss the most confident teammate they ever played with
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Kurt WarnerAmerican football quarterback
- Michael JacksonLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Nate BurlesonLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
NFL Network's Michael Irvin, Kurt Warner, and Nate Burleson discuss the most confident teammate they ever played with on 'Players Only'. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network