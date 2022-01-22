'Players Only' discuss the most confident teammate they ever played with

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kurt Warner
    Kurt Warner
    American football quarterback
  • Michael Jackson
    Michael Jackson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Nate Burleson
    Nate Burleson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

NFL Network's Michael Irvin, Kurt Warner, and Nate Burleson discuss the most confident teammate they ever played with on 'Players Only'. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

Recommended Stories