Which players are the OKC Thunder holding workouts with for the 2024 NBA Draft?

The 2024 NBA Draft is right around the corner.

The draft is scheduled for June 26-27 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. OKC, which holds the No. 12 overall pick, is in the lottery for the fourth straight year.

The Thunder has hit in the draft as of late with players such as Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams in 2022 and Cason Wallace in 2023. And OKC has already started conducting pre-draft workouts with various prospects.

Here's a look at which players OKC will reportedly conduct pre-draft workouts with:

OKC Thunder 2024 NBA Draft workout tracker

Tidjane Salaun, Cholet (LNB): Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman reported Friday that Salaun will hold a workout with OKC, although he also has workouts scheduled with top-10 teams in the draft such as San Antonio (No. 4 and 8), Detroit (No. 5) and Portland (No. 7 and 14). Salaun is a promising prospect at just 18 years old. The 6-foot-9, 212-pound forward averaged nine points and four rebounds this season with Cholet, a team in France's Ligue Nationale de Basket (LNB). With his combination of size, shot making and defense, Salaun has the tools to become a versatile two-way threat. His draft stock is on the rise, and he could land with OKC at No. 12.

Clarence Daniels, New Hampshire: WMUR TV's Jonathan Marshall reported Friday that Daniels, 23, will hold pre-draft workouts with OKC and Milwaukee. the 6-6, 210-pound forward doesn't have great size for a wing, but he's a proven scorer who can space the floor. Daniels averaged 19.4 points and 9.6 rebounds on 36.3% shooting from deep as a senior this past season, which earned him America East Conference Player of the Year honors. He's looking to become the first New Hampshire player to play in the NBA. And while Daniels likely won't get drafted, he could earn a spot on OKC's Summer League roster.

Tristan Enaruna, Cleveland State: Cleveland State announced on June 3 that Enaruna, 22, will hold pre-draft workouts with 15 different teams, including OKC. The 6-8, 220-pound forward averaged 19.6 points and 6.5 rebounds as a senior this past season. Enaruna embraced a lead role with Cleveland State after spending time with Kansas and Iowa State, but he's a career 26.6% 3-point shooter who'll have to improve his shot. Similar to Daniels, Enaruna is another prospect who'll likely go undrafted and compete for a Summer League spot.

