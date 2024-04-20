Here are the players who have not dressed out for the Maroon & White spring game

Texas A&M's spring season will come to an end on Saturday afternoon, as the annual Maroon & White spring game will wrap up what has been a successful precursor to head coach Mike Elko's inaugural 2024 season.

However, while this game provides a glimpse of what's to come during fall camp and the strides the roster has made in just two months under the new regime, several notable players will not appear this afternoon.

Just half an hour before both teams took the field, it was released that over 20 players, including several presumed 2024 starters, will not appear in the spring game due to injury or basic precaution, and thanks to GigEm247's Carter Karels, here is the complete list of the players who will sit out on Saturday.

https://twitter.com/carterkarels/status/1781722564789698654?s=61&t=rO62_8B7v2rHF6PPSzaWmg

Out of that list, former five-star cornerback Dezz Ricks and returning tight end Donovan Green's absence is notable. Still, if they need added rest and recovery ahead of arduous months ahead, this is more than warranted.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Here are the players who have not dressed out for the Maroon & White spring game