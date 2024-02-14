These players have most to gain as Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin prepare for spring practices

OXFORD — Ole Miss football has made it its business to acquire finished products. Coach Lane Kiffin was among the first to embrace the transfer portal, and has continued to use it to acquire talent more consistently than any of his peers.

Still, the Rebels, like any other college football program, depend on developing talent.

With an eye toward spring practice – for which no start date has yet been announced – these are the Ole Miss players with the most to gain in the build-up to 2024.

DE/LB Suntarine Perkins

Even after spending the winter collecting a handful of defensive players with elite pedigrees, there are very few – if any ‒ players on the Ole Miss roster more athletic than Suntarine Perkins.

In an effort to simplify things for the freshman and get him on the field in 2023, coordinator Pete Golding deployed Perkins ‒ a high school linebacker ‒ mostly in an edge-rushing role.

"I think he has flexibility in the position with the spring and another summer," Golding said at the Peach Bowl. "Obviously you'll see him at different spots. Being that athletic, he's very versatile. He'll give us the ability to play him in multiple spots. With the spring and the summer, I think you'll see that."

The Rebels have less depth at the more traditional linebacker spots than they do on the edge, where they added Florida standout Princely Umanmielen.

If Perkins takes a step forward this offseason, maybe he can impact both spots.

RB Kedrick Reescano

Freshman running back Kedrick Reescano played enough on special teams to burn his redshirt in 2023, according to Pro Football Focus snap count data. But he didn't receive any carries on offense with Quinshon Judkins and Ulysses Bentley IV carrying most of the load.

Bentley is back for one last go-around in 2024, but there's some uncertainty on the Rebels' running back depth chart following Judkins' transfer to Ohio State. The Rebels added LSU running back Logan Diggs via the transfer portal, but a bowl game injury makes his long-term availability unclear.

In a Kiffin offense that demands two running backs ‒ Judkins nearly led the SEC in carries even while sharing a backfield with Bentley ‒ there's certainly a niche for Reescano to fill.

He has the athleticism. Reescano was a four-star prospect and the No. 8 running back in his class when he signed with the Rebels in 2023. If he can pair that with a strong performance this offseason, he can be among the Rebels' most significant year-to-year risers.

WRs Ayden Williams and Cayden Lee

Ole Miss has two supremely talented young receivers in Ayden Williams and Cayden Lee, and no clear roles for either of them.

Jordan Watkins and Tre Harris both return after outstanding 2023 seasons. And Kiffin added junior college phenom Deion Smith and former All-SEC wideout Juice Wells to that room this offseason.

This much is clear: Barring injury, whatever playing time Williams and Lee receive in 2024 will have to be earned, not given.

Both seem to have the requisite ability. Despite not playing much as a true freshman, Williams was the talk of preseason practice. Lee forced his way into a role in his first season on campus, too, even starting the Peach Bowl with Watkins banged up.

"We're really, really excited about those two," Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. said at the Peach Bowl. "They're going to be special."

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger.

