Players with most to gain at combine: Defense

The NFL is has become a true year-round event and the combine is a huge part of that. The first centralized combine was held in 1985 and has been in Indianapolis since 1987 and has been a true hub for learning about prospects and for teams to start having conversations about prospects and free agency coming up.

Over the history of the combine, there have been players that were testing wonders. The most famous of those was Boston College EDGE Mike Mamula was the ultimate workout warrior. In 1995, he was the first player to specifically train for the combine and he dominated the event. He performed so well that he ended up getting selected No. 7 overall by the Eagles when he was initially projected to be a mid-round selection. That performance revolutionized the way that players train for the event.

Unfortunately for the Eagles, Mamula was a bust. He didn't produce in the NFL and was overmatched as an undersized edge rusher. Since then, teams have learned a lot about how to best use the combine and prevent the mistake.

Every year, we see players that rise because of their performance in testing. Some of those players showed a surprising level of athleticism while others met expectations by matching their testing to the film. In part one, I broke down the offensive prospects. In part two, I will be breaking down each defensive position group by highlighting two players that stand the most to gain or lose from the combine.

EDGE: Kayvon Thibodeaux and Boye Mafe

Going into this season, Thibodeaux was thought of by many to be the first overall selection in this class. With the combine less than a week away, it's becoming far from certain that he will be drafted in the top five. Thibodeaux finished his final season in Eugene with a 91.7 pass rush rating per PFF, 45 pressures, and eight sacks over 10 games. His first two played games were ended early and used minimally due to injury. He only logged 30 snaps over those two contests with only one other game having logged under 53 snaps.

With his pedigree, history shows that he should be a top-five selection. During the Senior Bowl, there were some rumblings that ESPN's Todd McShay reported that he could fall due to some concerns about how much fire he plays with.

What is interesting about the reporting is that it doesn't seem to be affecting his ceiling but more so lessening his floor. A great week of testing and interviews from the former five-star should calm those narratives and go early.

Mafe is a little bit of a different scenario. A member of Bruce Feldman's Freaks List, Mafe has some elite testing numbers. He compares athletically to Danielle Hunter. Mafe currently has recorded times of 4.57 in the 40-yard dash, a 40.5" vertical jump with a rumored unofficial 43", and a 126" broad jump. His performance at the Senior Bowl was eye-opening for a lot of scouts, who were able to see what he did at Minnesota with his two-sack performance in the All-Star game itself. He played in a heavy rotation at Minnesota, averaging only 33.5 snaps per contest, but he did some damage with those limited opportunities, racking up 40 pressures and six sacks. If he tests as well/better than what he did prior to the season, Mafe has a real chance to go round one.

Interior Defensive Line: Logan Hall and Jordan Davis

These two individuals are on this list for different reasons while both have major questions to answer. Hall is a tweener and Davis has questions about his potential as a pass rusher.

Hall is a very large man at 6057 and 278lbs but he played primarily on the inside, with only 104 of his 466 defensive snaps being played as a non-defensive tackle. When you try and project Hall to the next level, he looks in person and on paper too small to play on the interior in the NFL but the tape tells a different tale. Hall plays well with his length (33 3/8" arms) and power to make waves on the interior. Hall earned a pressure on one of every 10 snaps and amassed six sacks on 290 pass-rush snaps. His biggest questions will be answered with his athletic and strength testing. If he tests superior athletically, teams will feel comfortable asking him to add 15-20lbs without turning his quickness to a detriment. It could also convince teams to want to play him at a 5T role in a 4-3 or a 3-4.

Davis is a very interesting prospect. He is arguably the best defender in the draft on first and second down, but his effectiveness on third down as a pass rusher is his biggest question. Per PFF, Davis only had eight pressures and three sacks on 161 pass rush reps, good enough for a pass-rush grade of 66.4. He has tremendous power and elite-level quickness for his size, but his value to a team will depend heavily on whether or not he can develop that aspect of his game. Right now, he looks to be and mid-late first-round selection. He could rise up to a fringe top-10 selection with a performance in Indianapolis that displays that element.

Linebacker: Leo Chenal and Nakobe Dean

Chenal is an interesting prospect. He was a standout for the Badgers per PFF in both pass rush (92.2) and run defense (93.6). He flashes as a pass rusher, accumulating nine sacks and 21 pressures on just 96 pass-rushing snaps. His weakness is in pass coverage, with a paltry grade of 53.8. He appears to be a nice chess piece on first and second down, but his lack of coverage ability will impact his draft stock. With a really nice week of athletic testing, a team could see the appeal and take him in the top 50.

Dean is quite the opposite of Chenal. He has elite PFF grades in both pass rush (91.6) and in coverage (90.8), while his run defense is above average (74.7). Dean was the catalyst behind the success of the Georgia Bulldogs defense with Kirby Smart and Dan Lanning deploying him in a myriad of ways. While most of his snaps came as a box LB, he did have 20 snaps on the defensive line and 34 at cornerback. The biggest question mark for Dean is his size. He played this past year at a shade over 6' tall and about 230lbs. His testing and measurable will go a long way in how teams will value his jack-of-all-trades play style.

Cornerback: Kaiir Elam and Roger McCreary

In a cornerback class that is stacked at the top, Elam has somehow slipped through the cracks and become somewhat underrated. He struggled in coverage per his PFF grade of 57.8, but he was really good in other areas for the Gators. He only allowed 19 receptions on 34 targets for 191 yards, but he did commit seven penalties throughout the season. He thrives playing off coverage with his strong ability to close, but he comes with some speed concerns and if that will translate to the next level. He currently looks to be at his best playing in drop cover three, but a good week of testing could raise his stock enough for a team to believe he can be their CB1.

McCreary went into Senior Bowl week with the ability to secure himself as a first-round pick. While he did have one of the better weeks down there in the defensive back groups, the measurables didn't come out in his favor. He measured at a 5'11" and 189lbs, but only had 29 1/4" arms. It didn't impact his game all that much, but inches can mean all the difference in the NFL. While his arm length shouldn't be a big issue, teams and scouts may try to use it against him with a poor week of testing. Conversely, a great week of testing could make those same scouts forget about the measurement completely.

Safety: Jalen Pitre and Daxton Hill

After the unicorn known as Kyle Hamilton, there really isn't a clear-cut list after him for the top players at the position. It will likely come down to the preference of styles.

Pitre is a playmaking dynamo. Rather small at 5'10" and 196lbs, Pitre played a very physical and tactical style for the Baylor Bears. He was all over the field making plays in Dave Aranda's stellar defense. Questions have arisen about what role Pitre would play in the NFL. Is he big enough to play in the box regularly? Is he a good enough athlete to consistently win in coverage and play a center field role? At the Senior Bowl, Pitre was everywhere making plays. He showed great instincts and stickiness in coverage. In today's growing game, Pitre should fit in like a glove with a creative play-caller. A stellar week in Indianapolis will give those creative defensive minds more comfortable in selecting Pitre.

With the all-star circuit having come and gone, Hill has been going under the radar. While he can be just as versatile as Pitre, Hill is likely best suited for a center field role. Hill has great vision and the speed to play a true deep safety. Matt Corral benefitted quite a bit from not attending any of the All-Star games, but Hill seems to be a forgotten player so far. With his 40-yard dash time potentially being clocked in the 4.3's, that's all it could take to propel Hill back into the mid-late first-round range.