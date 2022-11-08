Players’ Monday Press Conference: Week 11 quotes

The best word to describe Texas A&M’s 2022 football season is, and always will be inconsistency. No matter the matchup week to week, and yes, the program has dealt with a flurry of mid-season injuries, ugly football is still ugly football no matter the excuses that lie within each defeat.

After last weekend’s 41-24 loss to the Florida Gators, Texas A&M has now lost 5 games in a row for the first time since the 1980 season. To make matters worse, on Monday afternoon, 2023 5-Star linebacker Anthony Hill, who committed to the program in late July, de-committed from the program, and will visit the Texas Longhorns this weekend as they take on TCU.

On Monday, head coach Jimbo Fisher and select players spoke to the local media, reflecting on the loss to the Gators, and looking ahead to this weekend’s road matchup against the equally struggling Auburn Tigers.

Here are the most notable quotes from running back Devon Achane, and linebacker Sam Mathews during Monday afternoon’s press conference.

Aggies running back Devon Achane's opening statement

“Second half, defense goes in and does adjustments… We have to keep the same momentum in the second half.”

Devon Achane states that he was "80%" during the Florida game

“I love football. If I can play, I am 100% going to be on the field.”

Devon Achane states that he didn't know he was nearing the 1,000 yard mark until his coach called him the other day. "I don't worry about that."

Devon Achane on depth due to the players out with illness

“If somebody is out, we expect the next guy up… It showed the amount of numbers.”

Devon Achane states that the locker room has not checked out despite the losing streak

“We got three games left, and we except to win.”

Devon Achane stated he has not made a decision about his future (whether he enters the NFL draft or remains at Texas A&M) yet.

Devon Achane on Jimbo Fishers' play calling

“I 100% believe in Coach Fisher… I have no doubt it in what he calls.”

Devon Achane on Haynes King

“He’s going through a lot of pain… taking hits after throws. He is 100% with the team. Anybody could have said they are not playing, and he doesn’t do that.”

Texas A&M linebacker Sam Matthews opening statement

“During the course of the week, I was moved back to safety because of the depth issues we had… It was a thought in my mind. During the game, I got the call and made the most of it.” “it meant everything” to be able to step up against Florida on Saturday.

Sam Matthews on what led him to Texas A&M

“Out of high school, I accepted a scholarship to play quarterback at Harden University… I wanted to chase a bigger dream.” Mathews adds that he went to Blinn College in Bryan before transferring to A&M and walking onto the team. “My first A&M game was with my dad against Baylor.” “It was something I never shook. I knew I wanted to be an Aggie.”

Sam Matthews on his roles on the team this season

“I found role on the team being a special team’s guy. You never know where things can go.” “That lead to me starting on defense against Florida, which was crazy to me.”

Sam Matthews on the defenses tackling issues

“We have been harping on missed tackles, being in the right spot to fit the run… It’s going to take a whole lot more buying into the process because the talent is there.” “We are playing for the man to the left and right of us.”

Sam Matthews on the last time he played defense before the Florida game

“My last defensive snap before coming to A&M was freshman year of high school.” Mathews played quarterback a majority of his high school career.

