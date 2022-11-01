Players’ Monday Press Conference: Week 10 quotes

Week 9 of the 2022 college football season is officially in the books, and Texas A&M are still churning ahead after falling to Ole Miss 31-28, dropping their fifth game of the season, and their straight in what has been an extremely frustrating season.

Nevertheless, freshman quarterback Conner Weigman’s 338 yards, and 4-touchdown performance in his first career start against a tough Ole Miss squad proved that Texas A&M’s dreadful offense was simply just a new signal caller away from showing some explosion and consistency, and has reeled the fan base back in as the team prepares to finish strong with four games remaining in the season.

As the 3-5 Aggies prepare to take on the 4-4 Florida Gators in a matchup of preseason darlings turned surprising underachievers, both teams have a lot left to fight for, including reaching bowl eligibility, and creating momentum that can continue into 2023. On Monday, head coach Jimbo Fisher and select players spoke to the local meeting to reflect on the close loss to Ole Miss, and look towards their ensuing matchup with the always-competitive Florida Gators.

Here are the most notable quotes from defensive lineman Albert Regis, and right guard Layden Robinson during Monday afternoon’s annual weekly press conference.

Albert Regis on Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart's impact on Saturday night

Oct 29, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) lunges forward for a first down against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

“We have to do better job of keeping the pocket contained. We were collapsing the pocket… but we lost our containment… You are doing part of your job but not the other half.”

Albert Regis on the defensive line fitting their gaps

Oct 29, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins (4) runs the ball against Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Jaylon Jones (17) in the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

“When we trusted the process and the coaching, we fitted properly… If you aren’t hesitant, the play will come to you.”

Albert Regis on Lane Kiffin's comments towards select Aggie defensive players

Oct 29, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin (second from right) celebrates with safety Tysheem Johnson (0) in the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

“I block it out.” “We don’t need to have coaches bickering at other players. It shows no class.”

Albert Regis on the current state of the locker room, and the determination to reach bowl eligibility

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – OCTOBER 29: Evan Stewart #1 of the Texas A&M Aggies is congratulated by teammates after a first quarter touchdown reception during the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Kyle Field on October 29, 2022 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

“We want bowl eligibility, but we also want to win out.” “In the locker room, we come together and give each love and support.”

Albert Regis states that the defense took a step back on Saturday. He added that giving up so many rushing yards was a big part of that.

Oct 29, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Jaylon Jones (17) tackles Mississippi Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins (4) in the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Albert Regis on the Aggies not having a designated special teams coach

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – OCTOBER 29: Jaxson Dart #2 of the Mississippi Rebels is tackled by Jarred Kerr #33 of the Texas A&M Aggies and Chris Russell Jr. #24 in the first half of the game at Kyle Field on October 29, 2022 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

“We treat special teams as another snap of defense… We don’t need to have a special team’s coach.” Regis adds that the existing coaches do a great job on special teams.

Layden Robinson on the offensive line's performance on Saturday

Oct 29, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) runs the ball against the Mississippi Rebels in the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

It was a good step in the right direction.” “Conner (Weigman) did a great job… Stepped up when we needed him.”

Layden Robinson on Kam Dewberry, and the impact of center Bryce Foster's season ending injury

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 03: Kam Dewberry #75 of the Texas A&M Aggies stands with Head Coach Jimbo Fisher following their 31-0 win over the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Kyle Field on September 03, 2022 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Kam (Dewberry) has stepped up tremendously. He’s been doing his job.” “It hurts adjusting when a lineman goes goes down. I feel like we picked that up good this week.”

Layden Robinson on the team being one play away from securing a victory against Ole Miss

Oct 29, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies tight end Donovan Green (18) runs the ball after a catch against the Mississippi Rebels in the first half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

“We are one play away. It’s frustrating at times… We need to figure out what can get us there, and we will do it.”

Layden Robinson on if he felt quarterback Conner Weigman wasn't ready to play

Oct 29, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) throws a pass against the Mississippi Rebels in the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

“Not at all.” “He always attacks practices… He has the energy up and a smile on his face.”

Layden Robinson on personal not living up to preseason expectations this season

Texas A&M offensive lineman Layden Robinson (64) blocks against Sam Houston State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

“For myself, I haven’t played up to expectations for myself or for the team. I am working at it every single day.”

Layden Robinson on the offenses fast start in the first quarter against Ole Miss

Sep 17, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Reuben Fatheree II (76) and offensive lineman Layden Robinson (64) in action during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

“It was fun. It instills confidence in the offense.”

Layden Robinson on who could pull off the scariest Halloween costume

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – OCTOBER 29: Evan Stewart #1 of the Texas A&M Aggies catches a pass for a touchdown in the first quarter defended by Deantre Prince #7 of the Mississippi Rebels during the game at Kyle Field on October 29, 2022 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

“It would have been Michael (Clemons) last year.” “Now, I would say McKinnley Jackson.”

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire