Which players might be next to commit in the Iowa Hawkeyes’ 2024 class?

Following its Hawkeye Tailgater, the Iowa Hawkeyes have enjoyed a nice little surge of commitments.

Including preferred walk-on safety and linebacker Graham Eben of Central Lyon, Iowa has earned seven commitments dating back to Creighton Prep tight end Michael Burt’s decision to commit to the black and gold on June 22. That’s quite the recruiting upswing.

Along with Burt, the Hawkeyes also got a commitment from tight end Gavin Hoffman out of Blue Valley Northwest in Overland Park, Kan. Iowa also earned commitments from a pair of wide receivers, Reece Vander Zee of Central Lyon and KJ Parker of Immaculate Conception in Illinois, to round out the offensive toys its added of late.

Then, the Hawkeyes and Kelvin Bell bolstered their defensive line and pass rush with rising EDGE talents Devan Kennedy and Joseph Anderson out of Brophy College Preparatory in Phoenix, Ariz., and Westminster Christian Academy in Saint Louis, Mo., respectively.

That brings the Hawkeyes’ scholarship total up to 17 commits in the 2024 class. Iowa currently owns the nation’s No. 28 recruiting class per 247Sports. But, the Hawkeyes don’t want to stop there.

So, who’s next? Here’s several names to keep on your radar.

EDGE Chima Chineke

One of Iowa’s Hawkeye Tailgater visitors, Chima Chineke is a 6-foot-5, 230 pound EDGE out of Plano East in Texas. A consensus three-star talent across 247Sports, On3 and Rivals, 247Sports rates Chineke as the nation’s No. 33 EDGE and as the No. 70 player from Texas.

In addition to Iowa, Chineke holds offers from Power 5 programs Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Oregon State and Vanderbilt.

There are multiple 247Sports crystal ball predictions in favoring the Hawkeyes in Chineke’s recruitment. Vandy247’s Robbie Weinstein and Hawkeye Insider‘s David Eickholt each submitted 247Sports crystal ball predictions on June 28.

Those predictions join a Rivals FutureCast from Go Iowa Awesome‘s Eliot Clough on June 25 and an On3 prediction from Hawkeye Report‘s Tom Kakert on June 26.

Iowa would love to add Chineke’s upside along with what it already has on board up front defensively in Joseph Anderson, Drew Campbell and Devan Kennedy. The good news for Hawkeye fans is it feels like Iowa is in a very good spot, too.

DB Jaylen Watson

I had a great time at the University of Iowa this past weekend for my Official Visit. Thank you to everyone that made the weekend special and making my family and I feel at home! #GoHawks🐤 pic.twitter.com/5REAS6obY2 — Jaylen “Big Play Jay” Watson (@JaylenWatson11) June 26, 2023

A 5-foot-11, 175 pound athlete out of Central Catholic High School in Toledo, Ohio, Jaylen Watson is rated as a consensus three-star recruit across the four major recruiting services. 247Sports rates Watson as the nation’s No. 116 athlete and as the No. 34 player from Ohio.

Watson is announcing his commitment on July 8 and it’s felt like the Hawkeyes are tracking here for some time. In addition to Iowa, Watson’s finalists feature Minnesota, West Virginia, Cincinnati and Maryland.

Iowa received a pair of 247Sports crystal ball predictions from Sean Bock and Allen Trieu after offering on June 4. Since then, Iowa has picked up two more crystal ball predictions, two Rivals FutureCasts and a pair of On3 predictions indicating Watson will commit to the Hawkeyes.

While others viewed Jaylen Watson as a wide receiver, Phil Parker and the Hawkeyes offered him as a defensive back. That has set Iowa apart in this recruitment and appears like it’s what is going to tip the scales in the Hawkeyes’ direction.

DB Rashad Godfrey

Another name to watch in the defensive backfield is Rashad Godfrey out of Armwood High School in Seffner, Fla. The Hawkeyes offered in mid June and promptly picked up a pair of recruiting projections. Hawkeye Report’s Tom Kakert has since joined both Bock and Clough of Hawkeye Insider and Go Iowa Awesome in projecting Godfrey to the Hawks.

A 6-foot-2, 185 pound defensive back, Godfrey also has offers from Arkansas State, Boston College, Coastal Carolina, Connecticut, Duke, Jackson State, North Dakota State and South Florida among others.

On3 rates Godfrey as a three-star recruit, as the nation’s No. 107 safety and as the No. 168 player from Florida.

DB Xavier Lucas

Out of Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Lucas is one of the Sunshine State’s finest. The 6-foot-2, 185 pound defensive back is ranked as a four-star talent by Rivals. The service regards Lucas as the nation’s No. 40 cornerback and the No. 67 player from Florida.

Iowa offered in November and Xavier Lucas was on hand for the Hawkeye Tailgater. The fact that he visited alongside Godfrey and Watson could be a helper, but right now there’s nothing in the way of an official projection to Iowa.

The Hawkeyes are battling the likes of Illinois, Wisconsin, Rutgers and Florida State. Rivals’ Frank Tucker has a FutureCast in to the Seminoles.

WR Jayquan Reid

Another name to keep an eye on in the wide receiver room is Jayquan Reid. Iowa offered in May and is battling schools such as Akron, Appalachian State, Central Michigan, Marshall, South Florida, Toledo, UAB and UCF for his pledge.

A three-star talent, the 5-foot-11, 175 pound wideout from Miami Southridge is rated as the nation’s No. 138 athlete and No. 169 player from Florida per 247Sports.

WR Patrick Clacks

Iowa offered three-star wide receiver Patrick Clacks out of Andrean High School in Merrillville, Ind., back in early March after he took part in the Hawkeyes’ big junior day.

The 6-foot-1, 185 pound wide receiver is a consensus three-star recruit across 247Sports, On3 and Rivals. On3 rates Clacks as the No. 122 wide receiver and as the No. 13 player from Indiana.

Iowa is battling programs such as Cal, Nebraska and Pittsburgh.

