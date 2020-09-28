Players who may have just played their last game as Phillies originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

With no October baseball for the Phillies yet again, a slew of players will be leaving town, potentially for good.

They range from players the Phillies should try as hard as possible to bring back like J.T. Realmuto and Didi Gregorius, to 50-50 decisions like David Phelps, to clear see-ya-laters like Brandon Workman.

Let's run through the list:

J.T. Realmuto

It will probably take at least $150 million over six years. The price could go higher with big bidders in the market like the Phillies, Yankees, Nationals and the Mets under new ownership.

Many more words will be written about Realmuto this offseason. Bryce Harper himself put the Phillies on the clock with his postgame comments Sunday.

Didi Gregorius

Didi signed a one-year, prove-it deal and proved it. He was the Phillies' most consistent hitter from Game 1 to Game 60, never slumping. He did not go more than two games in a row without a hit, and he did that only three times.

He will be in line for a four-year deal in the $65-80 million range. He was a perfect fit in the Phillies' lineup but a lot depends on how high the Realmuto offers go.

Peace.

Brandon Workman

It was real.

Easy to forget because he's been gone for most of the last two seasons, making just seven appearances after signing a two-year, $23 million contract with the Phillies.

The savings from the expiring Robertson and Arrieta contracts equal almost $37 million for luxury tax purposes and the Phillies must reinvest those resources to bolster their pitching staff, re-sign Realmuto or both.

The Phillies should explore bringing Bruce back on an inexpensive one-year deal. When healthy, he still has value with his power, but there are enough flaws at this point (defense, health, age, extremely low OBP) that it's not worth more than a couple million bucks.

Jose Alvarez

Alvarez was reliable as a Phillie, posting a 3.17 ERA in 75 appearances. They missed him this season after he took a season-ending line drive to the groin in Buffalo against the Blue Jays.

Alvarez could be worth bringing back for something like two years, $6 million. Jake Diekman got $7.5 million over two years from the A's, for what it's worth.

Hector Neris (option)

The Phillies hold a $7 million club option for 2021 and won't have to buy Neris out if they don't exercise it. It would make sense to work out a two-year deal with a slightly lower AAV if possible/if necessary for luxury tax purposes.

Neris was not great this season but the Phillies have so few true bullpen options moving forward that he's worth keeping in the fold.

David Phelps (option)

Phelps' $4.5 million club option is too appealing not to pick up, as bad as he was after the trade from Milwaukee. He has good stuff, a legit late-inning arsenal, and he can help the Phillies next season. They'd be on the hook for $250,000 if they buy him out.

Only if it's another cheap one-year deal and he's more of a sixth-inning guy than an eighth-inning guy. There were many more Phillies relievers at fault this season than the 34-year-old Hunter, but at this point, he is not "as good as any setup man in baseball when healthy" the way GM Matt Klentak claimed earlier this summer. He can still be useful a bit farther down the pecking order, though.

Similar sentiment to Hunter. Parker, 35, was one of the Phillies' better relievers in 2020 with a 2.81 ERA in 16 innings with 25 strikeouts. He was initially a non-roster invitee but could command a big-league guarantee this winter.

Phil Gosselin

Ideally, the Phillies would improve their bench this offseason. The 32-year-old Gosselin can play a lot of positions but doesn't have much defensive value anywhere, so he needs to hit to keep his job. He was red-hot in July's summer camp and to begin the regular season but hit .133 after August 29.