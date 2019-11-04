Players loved Ron Rivera’s fake punt call

The Titans had just scored a touchdown to cut the lead to 10, but the bigger margin in the Panthers’ minds was probably the 38-point beating they had taken the week before against the 49ers.

With that one fresh, and his team in a tenuous spot, Panthers coach Ron Rivera went back to his Riverboat ways.

Dialing up a fake punt on a fourth-and-4 at his own 36 was a big decision, and one that energized the Panthers since it worked. Safety Colin Jones converted with a 5-yard run, the Panthers scored a touchdown on the drive to keep the Titans at arm’s length, and suddenly they had a little margin — both in the game and the season.

“Not to put it any other way — it was ballsy and we got it,” quarterback Kyle Allen said, via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com. “We pushed that pile and we got it, and I think it sparked a little more momentum in us.”

Rivera admitted he thought his team needed the emotional jolt at the moment, and since it worked it was brilliant.

“I just wanted to make sure the guys know that, ‘Hey, I believe in who we are as a football team, and I believe we can make plays. When we get the opportunity, we have to go out and do it,’” Rivera said. “I was really looking for something to give us an edge, and I thought the moment was good.”

He also went for another fourth down in the first half, though not with the same field position risk. Deciding to play offense and not settle for a field goal from the Titans’ 7-yard line was an easier call, but consistent in theme, and Christian McCaffrey‘s touchdown made it worthwhile. Their recent history also made it imperative. Last year, a big loss at Pittsburgh triggered a seven-game slide, and the consciousness of that was evident.

“If you get in a funk like that, you’ve got a target on your back because there’s blood in the water. A sinking ship sinks faster,” Jones said. “So it was really important for us to finish the first half of the season with a winning record.”

But for another week, the Riverboat remains above water, and churning.