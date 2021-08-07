Players to watch as Summer League returns to Las Vegas
Brendan Haywood picks out some of the top prospects he's keeping an eye on in the upcoming Las Vegas Summer League games.
Draymond Green now has two Olympic gold medals.
The United States men's basketball team beat France to win its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal. Kevin Durant led the way with 29 points.
Eventually the Raptors probably trade Dragic, but not right now.
The Bucks, facing a rising luxury-tax bill, let P.J. Tucker leave for the Heat.
The Warriors will ask fan-favorite Iguodala to accentuate his strengths on the court while mentoring the young players with untapped potential off it.
After defeating France, the U.S. men's basketball team has now won 16 Olympic gold medals and four in a row since a bronze in 2004.
Even in a salary cap-conscious NBA world without dumb general managers, 10 contracts still have to be the worst. These are them.
Warriors fans eagerly await the video of Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson on a boat together in the San Francisco Bay.
Golden State just might be done when it comes to free-agent acquisitions.
Andre Iguodala won't be joining the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency.
LOS ANGELES (AP) Dwight Howard played with some of the best players in NBA history during his first two stints with the Los Angeles Lakers. Howard officially signed for his third tour of duty with the Lakers on Friday as the team's roster overhaul officially kicked into high gear.
Gable Steveson, named after US wrestling legend Dan Gable, upsets Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili to win his first Olympic gold medal.
Team USA's men's basketball team is looking to win gold again at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo. Here's the team's roster, tournament format and schedule.
Dwight Howard signed on Friday to join the Lakers for a third time because it feels right. Trevor Ariza and Talen Horton-Tucker agree with sentiment.
The Boston Celtics have interest in signing free-agent point guard Dennis Schroder, league sources told HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.
Steph Curry took to social media Friday afternoon to post an awesome 24-second clip.
Aaron Rodgers still has his legendary accuracy.
Simone Biles reunited with boyfriend Jonathan Owens back in Texas as she attended his NFL team’s practice in Houston. The Olympic great on Thursday arrived back in the United States from Tokyo, where she won a bronze medal in the beam after pulling out of a string of other events to concentrate on her mental health. Ms Biles was greeted by her family and hundreds of cheering fans as she arrived back at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport from the Tokyo 2020 games.
The Los Angeles Lakers received praise from Bleacher Report for the business it's done so far in free agency.
LiAngelo Ball spoke to the media Friday for the first time since joining the Hornets earlier this summer.