Players 'need to learn and be professional' - Pochettino

[Getty Images]

Mauricio Pochettino told BBC Sport he is "happy" with Chelsea's 6-0 thrashing of Everton and praised their "very clinical" performance.

However, the Blues boss did "apologise to the fans" for Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke's behaviour when they were arguing with Cole Palmer over who would take the penalty.

"It is a shame," Pochettino said. "It is a process for a young team who need to learn a lot. I was talking about this to the players after the game. It is the last time I want to see something like this.

"They need to learn and be professional. We need to be focused on the collective. They knew it was Cole [Plamer]. Cole is the taker. It is a clear example that it is a process we still need to learn."

On whether he expected Palmer to score so many goals: "No. You expect him to perform well but he is performing fantastic and doing amazing for the team. I am happy for him scoring four goals."

Did you know?