Which players from last season are still with the Buffs?

The Colorado football program has undergone a lot of changes over the past few months. Head coach Deion Sanders has turned the Buffs around quickly while bringing in some big-name transfers such as Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, who followed Prime from Jackson State.

As for the now-former Buffs who left Boulder, most have found new homes, and some of them stayed in the Pac-12, including wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig with the Arizona Wildcats.

On the entire current roster, there are just 10 remaining scholarship players from last season — plus notable walk-on Charlie Offerdahl. Here’s a quick look at who they are (h/t Chris Hummer of 247Sports):

RB ANTHONY HANKERSON

Oct 15, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Anthony Hankerson (22) celebrates a touchdown carry with wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig (1) and offensive lineman Van Wells (55) in the fourth quarter against the California Golden Bearsat Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The lone running back who made the list is sophomore Anthony Hankerson, but it remains to be seen what his role will be in 2023.

TE LOUIS PASSARELLO

Colorado tight end Louis Passarello (89) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Passarello is a tight end from Palo Alto, California who is sticking around, and he could see some run.

TE CALEB FAURIA

Sep 3, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of a Colorado Buffaloes helmet before a game against the Northern Colorado Bears at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Fauria returns to Colorado after catching just three passes for 23 yards in seven games last season.

OL GERAD CHRISTIAN-LICHTENHAN

There are a few offensive linemen who returned to play for Coach Prime and block for his son at quarterback.

OL CARTER EDWARDS

Oct 29, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Austin Johnson (64) lines up across from the Arizona State Sun Devils in the third quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Former 2022 three-star prospect Carter Edwards is another player who stuck around up front.

OL VAN WELLS

Oct 15, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Anthony Hankerson (22) celebrates a touchdown carry with wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig (1) and offensive lineman Van Wells (55) in the fourth quarter against the California Golden Bears at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Van Wells saw a good amount of playing time for the Buffs at center and is now running it back in Boulder.

DL JOSHKA GUSTAV

Joshka Gustav has played in 19 games with three starts during his career with the Buffs and is still around.

DL CHANCE MAIN

Sep 17, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Chance Main (90) reacts after making a tackle against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Chance Main entered the transfer portal but then decided to come back and play one more year with the Buffs.

LB MARVIN HAM II

Ham played in 12 games last season, so he has a lot of experience.

S TREVOR WOODS

Oct 23, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Trevor Woods (42) attempts to block the kick by California Golden Bears punter Jamieson Sheahan (37) during the fourth quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Woods played in 10 games last season and had 84 total tackles and an interception.

