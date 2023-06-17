Which players from last season are still with the Buffs?
The Colorado football program has undergone a lot of changes over the past few months. Head coach Deion Sanders has turned the Buffs around quickly while bringing in some big-name transfers such as Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, who followed Prime from Jackson State.
As for the now-former Buffs who left Boulder, most have found new homes, and some of them stayed in the Pac-12, including wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig with the Arizona Wildcats.
On the entire current roster, there are just 10 remaining scholarship players from last season — plus notable walk-on Charlie Offerdahl. Here’s a quick look at who they are (h/t Chris Hummer of 247Sports):
RB ANTHONY HANKERSON
The lone running back who made the list is sophomore Anthony Hankerson, but it remains to be seen what his role will be in 2023.
TE LOUIS PASSARELLO
Passarello is a tight end from Palo Alto, California who is sticking around, and he could see some run.
TE CALEB FAURIA
Fauria returns to Colorado after catching just three passes for 23 yards in seven games last season.
OL GERAD CHRISTIAN-LICHTENHAN
There are a few offensive linemen who returned to play for Coach Prime and block for his son at quarterback.
OL CARTER EDWARDS
Former 2022 three-star prospect Carter Edwards is another player who stuck around up front.
OL VAN WELLS
Van Wells saw a good amount of playing time for the Buffs at center and is now running it back in Boulder.
DL JOSHKA GUSTAV
Joshka Gustav has played in 19 games with three starts during his career with the Buffs and is still around.
DL CHANCE MAIN
Chance Main entered the transfer portal but then decided to come back and play one more year with the Buffs.
LB MARVIN HAM II
Ham played in 12 games last season, so he has a lot of experience.
S TREVOR WOODS
Trevor Woods played in 10 games last season and had 84 total tackles and an interception.
