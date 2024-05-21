'The players knuckled down when it mattered this season'

[BBC]

The 2023-24 season is officially over. It wasn’t pretty by any means but is now behind us and we can focus on the future.

To the players departing, we thank you all for your efforts, except for you Bevis Mugabi. You have broken my heart and will never be forgiven if the rumours of your arrival at Dundee United are true.

All jokes aside, the players knuckled down when it mattered and helped us secure another year in the Premiership when it was looking a possibility we could slip through the cracks.

This season was defined more by good times in the stands with friends and family than good results on the pitch.

If I had to rate the season out of 10 it would be a solid six.

Thank you to all who have read my weekly ramblings and I shall see you on the flip side! As always… come on the Well!