These players keyed the Cathedral Prep football team's blowout win over Erie High

Cathedral Prep needed to get back on track.

The Ramblers were 2-2 in the month of September. That left plenty of questions for a team with perennial state championship expectations.

Perhaps a pair of District 10 Region 6 football opponents, however, were just what the Ramblers needed.

Prep (5-3) looked every bit of a state title contender during Friday’s 38-8 victory over Erie High (4-5) at Dollinger Field. Its offense was good, but its defense and special teams were even better, leading the Ramblers to their third consecutive victory.

“Our defense really played well, and our offense continued to control the ball and move the ball on the ground,” said Prep head coach Mike Krahe. “We had key plays in the passing game that really kept (Erie) honest. We were worried about special teams against them, and we felt like we were able to neutralize some things they did really well throughout the year.”

Still king of the Royals

Prep improved to 7-0 all-time against Erie and wasted little time running away with this one.

Luke Costello, Dajoure Hollingsworth and Suhtaun Lewis each scored in a first half that saw Prep build a 31-0 lead. The Ramblers used a steady diet of the three to rush for 269 total yards, including two scores each by Costello and Hollingsworth.

“We’ve been looking so good on the offensive side of the ball,” said Costello, the team’s senior quarterback. “Our line is playing unreal right now – they’re blocking for me and giving me great pass protection. Everybody can trust everybody on this offense and it’s really starting to click for us.”

Even more impressive was Prep’s defense, which repeatedly smothered Erie at the line of scrimmage. Montay Hollingsworth played a mean middle linebacker while the defensive line of Clay Mallory, Xavier Goshay and Aden Wentz carved Erie’s line apart.

“We were able to just go after them,” said Wentz, a senior. “We dented the line of scrimmage and that messed everything up in the backfield. That was the key to winning tonight’s game.”

Hitting their stride

Friday’s victory followed up Prep’s 54-7 win over Region 6 opponent Butler and, the week before that, a 28-6 triumph over Benedictine (Ohio). Those results have Prep feeling good ahead of what it hopes to be a deep postseason run.

Before looking to the Class 5A playoffs, however, Prep will travel to Farrell (9-0) for perhaps the most anticipated game of the District 10 regular season.

