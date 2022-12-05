Players Hugh Freeze and Auburn should target in the transfer portal

The transfer portal is set to open on Dec. 5 and it will be a major opportunity for Hugh Freeze and the rest of Auburn’s coaching staff to start rebuilding the roster.

While some of these holes can be addressed in Auburn’s 2023 recruiting class, it is risky to count on true freshmen to make an immediate impact in the SEC.

Perhaps Auburn’s biggest area of concern for the 2023 season is along the offensive line where Auburn is set to lose several experienced players. And due to poor recruiting over the past several years the Tigers are light on bodies to replace them.

Here are players at several positions that Auburn’s coaching staff should consider reaching out to and see if they can lure them to the Plains.

C Drake Nugent, Stanford

He is a two-year starter and one of the top centers in college football. He could help anchor Auburn’s rebuilt offensive line.

OL Ajani Cornelius, Rhode Island

Thank you for everything Rhody Football. I am officially in the transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/W7XXdyExBC — Ajani Cornelius (@AJCornelius65) November 29, 2022

He is one of the hottest names in the portal and Auburn has already offered him a scholarship.

WR Rara Thomas, Mississippi State

The Eufala native caught 62 passes for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns in two seasons at Mississippi State. He would be a proven playmaker in a room that needs help.

Story continues

WR E.J. Williams, Clemson

Williams was an elite recruit out of Phenix City High School and a return home could be the change he needs to unlock his potential.

DL Tunmise Adeleye, Texas A&M

One of the top recruits in the 2021 cycle, he appeared in just three games for the Aggies and would be an impressive add out of the portal.

RB Kavosiey Smoke, Kentucky

Kentucky RB Kavosiey Smoke (@_KS20_) has entered the portal as a grad transfer. He's posted 1,583 yards and 13 TDs in his career on 5.4 yards per carry.https://t.co/NN1T39RRLL — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) December 1, 2022

If Bigsby does declare for the NFL Auburn will likely need to add one experienced running back for depth and to help share the load with Jarquez Hunter. Smoke has proven he can run the ball effectively in the SEC.

DL Anthony Goodlaw, Tulsa

He’s been productive at Tulsa in the past three seasons, making 19.5 tackles for loss and 12.0 sacks, and could play multiple positions along the defensive line due to his frame (6-foot-5, 256-pounds) and quickness.

OT Jeremiah Byers, UTEP

Auburn needs help at both tackle positions and Byers has plenty of experience to help stabilize the offensive line.

OT Miles Hinton, Stanford

Stanford's starting right tackle, Myles Hinton, is in the transfer portal. Former ESPN 300 prospect, brother Chris played for Michigan. — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) December 3, 2022

While the former top recruit has not been as productive as expected, he has two years of starting experience and is from Norcross, Georgia.

EDGE Andre Carter, Western Michigan

Auburn has reportedly shown interest in him and it’s easy to see why. The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder had 13.5 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks last season.

OG Javion Cohen, Alabama

Cohen started 25 games at left guard for Alabama and would be a massive land for Auburn. It was several coaching staffs ago, but he was committed to Auburn at one point.

OT Brey Walker, Oklahoma

Haven’t been on here in a while but oh well.#Sooner4life pic.twitter.com/8fsgoj2iLm — Brey Walker (@BreyWalker) December 4, 2022

The former five-star recruit has one more season of eligibility and will look to use it elsewhere. He has played in 40 games as mostly a reserve or on special teams.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire