We all know what Mike Fiers is known for -- his facial hair. Other things too, sure, but that's not what this blog is about.

This particular beard -- or mustache, whatever it was -- that Fiers sported during a game last season was such a hit, they sported it at A's workouts on Wednesday in the form of a face covering:

During A's media day in January, I asked him about this "unique" facial hair he briefly sported against the Texas Rangers back on Sept. 14. Was it a cinnamon roll? The letter "G?" Well, he ultimately told NBC Sports California it was a cattail.

Caption contest with Mike Fiers' beard. Annnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnd GO!!! pic.twitter.com/QVOS7FUi7J — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) September 15, 2019

And why did he do it? Well the answer was simple: It's a long season and he wanted to make his teammates laugh. That's it.

"It just helps the guys in the clubhouse, just keeps it light," he told us. And a quick Google search later, there it was, in all its glory.

Nevertheless, the beard obviously made its mark known.

[RELATED: How Fiers rewarded Profar, Laureano for saving no-hitter]

Pitchers Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas joined manager Bob Melvin during Wednesday's workouts in sporting the face covering, complete with the infamous cattail. Montas posted a photo of him rocking it on his Instagram story on Wednesday much to Fiers' delight. Plus, Manaea said he wanted to spruce up the face masks to wear this season which should do the trick in this case.

Having fun while maintaining MLB's safety protocols -- you love to see it.

A's players hilariously sport Mike Fiers' unique facial hair with masks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area