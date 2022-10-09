Players of the Game from Rutgers loss to Nebraska

Rutgers football had yet another rough game on Friday night. After starting the season a promising 3-0, they have slipped up in three straight and has fallen to .500 and remain winless in conference play.

After a strong start and a solid, all around effort in the first half it felt like Rutgers might break their 20 game home Big Ten losing streak. After a sloppy second half, the Scarlet Knights found themselves on the losing end of a game in a clear 180-degree turn for both teams.

In the first half, the Scarlet Knight defense shut down the Cornhuskers. They held Nebrask to just 134 total yards and no points. Christian Braswell and Max Melton both tallied interceptions and it looked like Nebraska had no chance of ending their road losing streak that dated back to 2020 (also against Rutgers).

The second half started as a mirror image to how the game began, Nebraska scoring on their opening drive. The halftime speech clearly made a difference as Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson came out like a completely different player. He went 14-for-19 passing for 133 yards in the second half with two touchdowns. Wide receiver Trey Palmer also made a bigger impact in the second half, catching three passes after the break (one catch in the first half) for 44 yards and a touchdown.

Regardless of their struggles in the second half, there were still things to be positive about. Let’s look at the players of the game for Rutgers in Week 6.

Player of the Game - Offense

Quarterback Noah Vedral made his season debut last week against Ohio State but did not throw a single pass. This week, he was named the starter. In his first full game action he did still have to split reps under center, but had a decent showing. Even though Evan Simon is known as the better passer, Vedral finished with the same completion/attempt ratio (6-for-15) but threw for 133 yards and no TDs or INTs. He added seven rushes for 27 yards and a touchdown.

Player of the Game - Defense

There was a surprisingly low amount of outstanding defensive performances for a game in which Rutgers only allowed 14 points. Max Melton needed something to get going and he may have done just that. Melton recorded three total tackles and hauled in an interception, his second of the season. He also returned a punt for 19 yards.

Player of the Game - Special Teams

There is nothing left to say that hasn’t already been said about punter Adam Korsak. His impact is felt in every single game he plays. The Australian-born punter’s streak of no touchbacks came to an end in the second half after 147 consecutive punts staying in front of the end zone.. What a run. He punter seven times for 293 total yards.

Moment of the Game

The moment of the game came early, when Noah Vedral led the team down the field in his first start of the season. He capped the drive off with an impressive 21-yard run for his first touchdown of the season.

It is good to see the captain off the injured list and back on the field for the Scarlet Knights.

Looking Ahead

Rutgers is now back to .500 after a 3-0 start for the second straight season after six games. This coming week is a bye for the Scarlet Knights, so they will have a chance to get healthy and look forward. They have what feels like one strong chance at a victory left on their schedule, and it comes after the bye against Indiana. If they have any hopes of making a post season appearance, the game against the Hoosiers is a must-win.

