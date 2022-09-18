Players of the game: Michigan vs. UConn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football had another dominating performance on Saturday against the Connecticut Huskies. The maize and blue completely shut out the Huskies and walked away with a 59-0 victory.

The Wolverines’ offense put up 465 yards of total offense. Michigan compiled 273 yards thru the air and 192 yards on the ground. J.J. McCarthy made his second-career start and the offense was able to move with relative ease. Michigan had to punt just three times the entire game and the Wolverines were forced to kick just two field goals — one of which was a 52-yarder at the end of the first half.

The Michigan defense allowed a meager 110 yards of offense to the Huskies. Zion Turner and UConn threw for 24 yards in the air and UConn had 86 yards on the ground. The Huskies had six first downs the entirety of the game and they were 2-for-14 on third down conversions.

Here are our Michigan football players of the game from the Saturday win.

Blake Corum

Photo: Isaiah Hole

The junior running back had just 12 carries on Saturday. But he scored five rushing touchdowns. Corum had 71 yards and he averaged 5.9 yards-per-carry.

With Corum rushing for five scores against UConn, he ties the Michigan single-game rushing touchdown record. He joins Ron Johnson and Hassan Haskins in the record book.

A.J. Henning

Photo: Isaiah Hole

A.J. Henning was finally utilized the way Michigan said it wanted to use him — in a Deebo Samuel type of way.

Henning caught four passes for 37 yards. But he also received one carry out of the backfield for three yards.

The junior receiver shined as a punt returner against UConn. Henning returned a 61-yard punt return for a touchdown. It was the first Michigan punt return for a touchdown since 2018,

Ronnie Bell

Photo: Isaiah Hole

The Michigan captain led the Wolverines in targets with eight, but he recorded seven catches on Saturday afternoon.

Ronne Bell compiled seven catches for 96 yards. Bell averaged 13.7 yards-per-catch and it was clear that he was in sync with J.J. McCarthy on Saturday.

Mike Sainristil

Photo: Isaiah Hole

The converted receiver continues to look like a natural on the defensive side of the ball each game.

Sainristil had three tackles and one tackle for loss against UConn, but his presence was felt the entire game. Sainristil was fantastic setting the edge for outside runs and his coverage was top-notch in the slot.

Junior Colson

Junior Colson

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

The former freshman All-American led the team with five tackles. Junior Colson helped out in the backfield with one tackle for loss.

Colson has been a great contributor to the defense and he leads the team with 17 tackles thru three games. Michael Barrett is second on the team with 12.

Kris Jenkins

Kris Jenkins

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

Kris Jenkins, like Colson, had five tackles in the game against UConn on Saturday.

Jenkins was a key cog stopping the rushing attack. The Huskies entered the game with the 34th-ranked rushing attack in all of college football. But UConn was stagnant with 86 rushing yards.

