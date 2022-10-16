Players of the game: Michigan vs. Penn State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It was quite the game from Michigan football on Saturday.

In a game that matched a pair of unbeaten, the Wolverines dominated against Penn State. Michigan defeated the Nittany Lions 41-17 and that score didn’t reflect the beating that the maize and blue put on them,

Michigan outgained Penn State 563 to 268 on Saturday. The Wolverines had 28 first downs compared to 10 for the Nittany Lions. Lastly, Michigan rushed for 418 yards on the No. 5 run defense.

The duo of Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards found themselves running through some massive holes that the Wolverines’ offensive line gave them. Edwards ran for 173 yards while Corum rushed for 166 yards.

After every game we award three offensive and three defensive players as our six players of the game for Michigan.

You can see who was awarded that below.

Blake Corum

Who else would you expect to see on this list?

Blake Corum continued his sensational season on Saturday. Against the No. 5 run defense. Corum carried the rock 28 times for 166 yards and two scores.

The junior running back leads the nation with 13 rushing touchdowns.

Donovan Edwards

The sophomore back ran for his career-high on Saturday against Penn State. Edwards carried the ball 16 times for 173 yards and two touchdowns.

Edwards had a long run of 67 yards and averaged 10.8 yards per carry.

Offensive line

Kind of cheating here but the Wolverines pushed around the Penn State defensive line the entire game.

Michigan ran for 418 yards against Penn State. In the prior five games, before facing Michigan, the most rushing yards the Nittany Lions allowed was 119 to Auburn.

As Jim Harbaugh said in the locker room, it was a butt kicking.

Junior Colson

The sophomore linebacker tied Rod Moore leading Michigan in tackles with five.

It was a group effort shutting down the Penn State run attack that rushed for 111 yards against the maize and blue. But Colson seemed to be right around the ball most of the day.

Mike Morris

Morris continues to ascend each and every game. The edge rusher finished the day with four tackles, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hurry.

Sean Clifford didn’t have a ton of time to throw the ball on Saturday and Morris was one of the key cogs for that.

Mazi Smith

Smith’s name doesn’t really pop off the screen when you look at the stats from Saturday. The defensive tackle recorded four tackles on the day, but the Nittany Lions had minimal runs up the middle that amounted to anything.

As mentioned before, Penn State had 111 rushing yards and 62 of those came from Sean Clifford on a quarterback read.

