Players of the game: Michigan vs. Indiana

Michigan improved to 6-0 on Saturday by beating Indiana in Bloomington, 31-10.

It was a tale of two halves for the Michigan offense on Saturday. The Wolverines scored 10 points in the first half and seven of those came on the first drive of the game. But the maize and blue came out on fire in the second half and moved the ball efficiently — mainly through the air.

J.J. McCarthy threw for 304 yards, his first 300-yard performance as a Michigan Wolverine. The sophomore threw his first interception of the season when he forced a ball to Ronnie Bell in the end zone, but McCarthy had another nice performance completing 78% of his passes.

The defense started out slowly as well trying to deal with the Hoosiers’ tempo offense. But the pass rush was as dominant as it has been this season. Michigan sacked Connor Bazelak seven times and knocked him down several other times.

The Hoosiers were held to 29 yards of offense in the second half. Indiana punted the ball five times and had a turnover on downs during the final two quarters.

Here are our six players — three offensive and three defensive — of the game from the Wolverines’ win against Indiana.

J.J. McCarthy

Michigan put the ball in McCarthy’s hands in the second half. While the Wolverines may have been a little scared about doing that after he threw his first interception of the season in the red zone, the sophomore shined.

McCarthy had his first 300-yard passing performance as a Michigan Wolverine on Saturday after he threw for 304 yards. McCarthy completed 28-for-36 (78%) for 304 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

He also used his legs to help move the chains. He carried the ball four times for 26 yards.

Ronnie Bell

Ronnie Bell continues to be one of McCarthy’s favorite targets.

The senior led the team with 11 catches on 14 targets for 121 yards. Bell made a couple of clutch catches against Indiana on Saturday.

He took away a should-of-been interception against the Hoosiers when he wrestled the ball away, and when the Wolverines were backed up on their own 10-yard line, he made a great move to keep the chains rolling, leading to a score.

Blake Corum

Corum ran for 124 yards on Saturday and a score against the Hoosiers.

A chunk of that came on the game’s first drive after he rushed for a 50-yard run to get down to the Indiana 1-yard line.

But, like usual, he kept his legs churning and made his man miss when needed. Corum has had three straight 100-yard or more performances.

The edge group

Kind of cheating here, but the edge defenders were fantastic against Indiana.

The Wolverines racked up seven sacks against the Hoosiers and five of those came from the Michigan edge group.

Eyabi Okie, Mike Morris, Jaylen Harrell, Derrick Moore, and Braiden McGregor all recorded one sack each.

Michigan had constant pressure on Connor Bazelak and it showed.

Rod Moore

The Michigan secondary had its ups and downs on Saturday. In the first half, we saw unusual penalties, missed tackles and coverage busts by the group. But the secondary did a great job in the second half.

Safety Rod Moore had another great showing. He was third on the team with six tackles and he brought down the lone interception that Bazelak threw.

Michael Barrett

Michael Barrett has quietly had a great season for Michigan.

He was second on the team in tackles behind Junior Colson going into Saturday. Barrett had another good game, against the Hoosiers this time, recording seven tackles, one sack and one tackle-for-loss.

