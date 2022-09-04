Players of the game: Michigan football vs. Colorado State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan Wolverines took care of business on Saturday against an unranked Colorado State team that hired Jay Norvell as the head coach away from conference foe Nevada.

The No. 8 Wolverines defeated a new-look Colorado State team, 51-7. The Rams had a disastrous season in 2021 going just 3-9, but with Norvell at the helm, Colorado State should be a much better team in 2022.

The Michigan offense, even after coming up short in the red zone three times, still put up 51 points and the offense totaled 440 yards of total offense. The running attack was just as potent as usual, Michigan rushed for 234 yards. Both Corum and Edwards rushed for over 5 yards-per-carry and rushed to combine for 140 yards on the ground.

The Michigan defense was stout even after replacing multiple starters from last year’s team. The Wolverines only allowed 219 yards of total offense and sacked the quarterback seven times. The Michigan defense was able to stop the ball carrier multiple times on Saturday, recording 11 tackles-for-loss.

Here are our players of the game from Saturday’s beatdown of the Rams.

Blake Corum

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Corum led the Michigan offense on Saturday rushing for 76 yards and caught a pass for nine yards. The junior back led the team with 85 all-purpose yards.

The elusive back showed off his cutting skills and found the gaps in the line which led to a rushing touchdown.

Junior Colson

Photo: Isaiah Hole

The sophomore linebacker got off to a great start after his freshman All-American campaign.

Colson led the team 10 tackles against the pass-heavy Rams. Out of those 10 tackles, five of those were solo.

Roman Wilson

Photo: Isaiah Hole

The Hawaii product only had two catches on Saturday, but one of them was a highlight reel type of play.

On the first scoring drive of the game, McNamara threw a simple one-yard screen play to Wilson, who then took it to the house. Wilson had great blocks from both Ronnie Bell and Cornelius Johnson that led to Wilson showing off why he may be the fastest player on the team.

Braiden McGregor

Photo: Isaiah Hole

If you look at the stat sheet, you won’t exactly see McGregor’s name.

But that doesn’t mean his presence wasn’t felt on Saturday. When Clay Millen threw an interception to Rod Moore for his first career interception, the pass appeared to go to seemingly nobody. That was largely due to McGregor who got penetration off the edge and nearly got to Millen before his misfire.

He was also involved in a sack but wasn’t credited and he had one other — almost sack — on Millen.

J.J. McCarthy

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Cade McNamara got the Week 1 start against the Rams.

While Michigan did score points, it sputtered three times in the red zone, with McNamara behind center.

J.J. McCarthy played sparingly in the first half, but he got a good look in the second. The offense seemed to go to the next level when McCarthy was running the show.

He finished the day going 4-for-4 for 30 yards and he carried the ball three times for 50 yards and a score.

Mike Sainristil

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Sainristil, who was voted a captain, converted from receiver to nickel back during the spring.

He showed out during his first game as a Michigan defender on Saturday. He finished the day with three tackles.

He also had the first sack of the game and had a tackle-for-loss.

