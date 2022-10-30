Players of the game: Michigan football defeats Michigan State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Paul Bunyan is back in Ann Arbor after Michigan defeated Michigan State, 29-7.

Jim Harbaugh got his first win against Mel Tucker. Michigan entered the gae 0-2 against Mel Tucker and the Spartans but the maize and blue had a dominating performance against their in-state rival.

If you look at the stats from the game, Michigan demolished Michigan State. The Wolverines outgained the Spartans on Saturday 443-253 yards. The maize and blue had 27 first downs compared to MSU having 11.

Per usual, Michigan ran the ball down the Spartans’ throat. The Wolverines gained 276 yards on the ground. Blake Corum looked the Heisman part against the Wolverines’ bitter rival. Corum carried the ball 33 times for 177 yards.

The Michigan defense forced one turnover by Michigan State and Payton Thorne. The Wolverines allowed a meager 37 yards on the ground from the Spartans. The maize and blue defense wreaked havoc for majority of the game against Michigan State.

Here are our Michigan football players of the game from Saturday’s win against Michigan State.

Jake Moody

Oct 29, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines place kicker Jake Moody (13) kicks a field goal in the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Moody single-handily outscored Michigan State on Saturday by kicking five field goals.

Moody kicked a few short ones and also he also made his career-long of 54 yards. His other makes were from: 22, 25, 33, and 39.

Blake Corum

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Blake Corum making our players of the game seems inevitable at this point.

Corum was a workhorse once again carrying the ball 25 or more times for the fifth straight game. The junior back carried the ball 33 times for 177 yards and one touchdown.

Corum also had a reception for two yards and one touchdown.

Luke Schoonmaker

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Schoonmaker was a trusty target for J.J. McCarthy on Saturday. He grabbed five receptions for 70 yards against the Spartans.

The Wolverines ran some plays across the middle where Schoonmaker got free to gain some nice yards after the catch. He also was reliable when Michigan needed to get to the sticks for a first down.

Mazi Smith

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

Michigan State ran for 37 yards on Saturday against Michigan and Mazi Smith was a main cog in stuffing that run up the middle.

Twice MSU went for a fourth-and-one and both times the Spartans were stuffed for no yardage. Smith was right there in the middle to make those tackles.

Smith tallied five tackles, 0.5 sacks, and 0.5 tackles for loss.

Junior Colson

Photo: Isaiah Hole

The sophomore linebacker is a tackling machine.

He led the team with 10 tackles and four of those were solo tackles. Colson also stuffed a ball carrier behind the backfield for a tackle for a loss.

Colson is always around the ball and he was once again in the right place at the right time.

Rod Moore

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Sophomore safety Rod Moore secured a late interception against Payton Thorne on Saturday.

The hard-hitting safety had five tackles against the Spartans and he also recorded a pass breakup.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire