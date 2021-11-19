These players will be game-changers in Colorado’s home finale against Washington

The 4-6 Washington Huskies will visit Folsom Field on Saturday to take on the 3-7 Colorado Buffaloes in their first meeting since 2019. With their bowl game aspirations still alive, we can expect a strong effort from the Huskies this weekend as they are coming off of back-to-back losses to Oregon and Arizona State.

Colorado, on the other hand, will be looking to rebound from a disastrous second half collapse against UCLA last weekend and finish its season on a more positive note with at least one more win in the bag. Brendon Lewis has finally shown his ability to throw the ball in the last few games, but Colorado’s offensive strength lies with its running backs, and they will look to capitalize against Washington’s weaker run defense.

Washington’s strength lies in its passing game, which the Buffs have struggled to contain on defense this year. Colorado’s secondary is going to have to step up this week.

With all of this in mind, here are four players to keep an eye on during Saturday’s showdown between the Huskies and Buffaloes.

Up First: Jarek Broussard

Jarek Broussard

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Broussard is Colorado’s leading rusher this season with 618 yards on 130 carries — the most on the team by a margin of over 300. Against Washington’s lackluster run defense, Broussard could have a huge game and be the driving force behind the Buffs’ offense.

Up Next: Christian Gonzalez

Christian Gonzalez

Ron Chenoy- USA TODAY Sports

Second-year freshman cornerback Christian Gonzalez has been a big part of Colorado’s defense this season. He leads the team in passes defended and ranks fifth in total tackles with 43. Look for Gonzalez to elevate his game in order to shut down Washington’s receivers in the backfield.

Up Next: Jackson Sirmon

Jackson Sirmon

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Sirmon, a sophomore linebacker, leads the Huskies with 80 tackles (50 of them being solo efforts). He also has a forced fumble and interception to his name this season. Sirmon could pose a serious threat to Colorado’s run game on Saturday.

Story continues

Up Next: Jalen McMillan

Jalen McMillan

Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

Washington’s freshman wide receiver Jalen McMillan is second only to junior Terrell Bynum in both receiving yards and TD’s on the team. McMillan has 422 receiving yards and three touchdowns this year, and with Bynum’s status for Saturday’s game listed as doubtful, McMillan could be the Huskies’ number one wideout on Saturday.