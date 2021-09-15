Players rate their favorite, worst pizza toppings 'NFL Slimetime'
NFL players rate their favorite and the worst pizza toppings on "NFL Slimetime". This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence fractured his foot during practice on Wednesday. Lawrence’s estimated recovery timeline is 6-8 weeks.
Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence suffered a broken foot and is out for the Dallas Cowboys.
The #49ers added some depth to their backfield with a former Ravens running back.
News about injuries at practice usually involves players, but that wasn’t the case at Cowboys practice on Wednesday. According to multiple reports, Cowboys assistant defensive line coach Leon Lett was carted off the field during the session. Lett suffered an apparent right leg injury and the severity of it is unknown at this point. Lett [more]
With his first game behind him, the reviews of Trevor Lawrence's performance against the Texans has brought in a few different takes.
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones confirmed he did wink at Miami Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts during their game on Sunday, and explained why.
Nick Chubb said he felt like the Browns' season had ended immediately after loss in opener, but Baker Mayfield provided some needed perspective.
When the Ravens suffered a run of injuries at running back, they signed Trenton Cannon to give them some depth at the position. They subsequently signed Latavius Murray, Le'Veon Bell, and Devonta Freeman, which led to Cannon getting waived on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Cannon found a new home with another team dealing with injuries in [more]
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders said he's not a fan of the losing that often comes with college football's "guarantee game" model.
The Ravens made four roster moves on Wednesday, including promoting two veterans to the active roster
Former UGA kicker Rodrigo Blankenship posts hilarious picture with Seattle WR DK Metcalf
"Am I ever going to feel better?"
Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, but there's enough sample size to indicate a way to stop his excellence.
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning didn't initially see eye to eye with his old rival, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, when it comes to the NFL's new jersey number rule, but one play in Monday night's game seems to have changed his opinion.
Steve Belichick waxed poetic about his coaching philosophies, which led him to a story about an important conversation with Nelson Agholor.
"What are we doing?!"
Among the many twists and turns that Monday night’s game took before ending with Derek Carr‘s touchdown pass to Zay Jones was the Raiders taking a delay of game penalty when they wanted to try a field goal on the previous play. On second down from the Baltimore 26-yard-line, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden called [more]
Brian Bosworth said one of the risks is in the potential that mammoth, six-figure endorsement deals can cause dissension inside of locker rooms.
Scott Pianowski and Frank Schwab review week 1 of the NFL season and how their bets did (not great!) before diving into every week 2 NFL game and telling you which lines they like best, which over/under bets they’re keeping an eye on, and which games you’ll want to avoid if you’re betting this week. There are a lot of week 1 results that seem to be influencing the odds quite a bit. Should we be ignoring those results or trusting them to get ahead of other bettors?
Yahoo Fantasy analysts Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don identify a trio of players who could surprise in Week 2.