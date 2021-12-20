Players, fans react to Texas moving on from wide receivers coach Andre Coleman

Reports began to surface on Sunday evening that Texas would not be retaining wide receivers coach Andre Coleman.

Of the two coaches that were retained from Tom Herman’s previous staff, neither will be with the program for the 2022 season. Running backs coach Stan Drayton accepted the head coach job at Temple, and Steve Sarkisian is now choosing to part ways with Coleman.

It wasn’t surprising news to some, as it was clear that Texas needed a more established recruiter at that particular position group moving forward. The player development on the field wasn’t enough to balance out the recruiting struggles.

The Longhorns have only signed one wide receiver in the 2022 class, four-star Brenen Thompson. Texas missed out on five-star wide receiver Evan Stewart, which could very well have been the straw that broke the camel’s back in terms of Coleman’s future in Austin.

Shortly after reports surfaced of Coleman no longer being a part of the staff, players and fans expressed their thoughts and well wishes via social media.

Thank you Coach Coleman for everything 💙 truly an amazing person — Jordan Whittington (@J_Whitt3) December 20, 2021

Not only one of the best coaches, but one of the best people I’ve ever gotten the chance to work with. Thanks for everything @CoachDreColeman pic.twitter.com/gOSdexJSiV — Kartik Akkihal (@KartikAkkihal) December 20, 2021

Both holdovers from Tom Herman’s staff, Stan Drayton and Andre Coleman, will not be on Steve Sarkisian’s staff in year 2. #HookEm — HornSports (@HornSports) December 20, 2021

Andre Coleman might have been able to survive another subpar recruiting class at WR, but only if he achieved a higher level of success developing the guys on campus. The combination made his retention untenable. Texas needs a much better recruiter in that role, at the least. — Wescott Eberts (@SBN_Wescott) December 20, 2021

I just read and this breaks my heart. I wish you the best, and thank you for all you did for me, Brenen, and Texas football! — Bonnie Thompson (@BonnieGThompson) December 20, 2021

