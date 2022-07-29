Here are the players expected to attend Florida’s recruiting weekend
The most important weekend in Billy Napier’s Florida tenure to date is here. Florida’s annual Friday Night Lights event and Saturday’s recruiting cookout are the backdrops for what could be a massive momentum boost for the Florida Gators.
Friday is the Gators’ annual Friday Night Lights recruiting event where players get one on one work with Florida coaches and staff inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Saturday’s cookout is a new tactic that Napier’s staff hopes will show the more personal side of Napier’s revamped Florida Gators program.
Prospects from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes will be in attendance this weekend. All prospects will be able to see the Gators’ brand new James W. Heavener Football Training Center. While its doors have not officially opened (AD Scott Stricklin previously stated it would be ready by the end of July) the recruits will get a first look at the $85 million facility.
Here is a list of prospect expected to be in attendance this weekend, sourced by GatorCountry:
2023 – DT James Smith
2023 – DL Qua Russaw
2023 – DL/ATH Sam M’Pembha
2023 – DL Kamran James
2023 – DL Kelby Collins
2023 – DB Cormani McClain
2023 – S Bryce Thornton
2023 – DB Jordan Castell
2023 – DB Ja’Keem Jackson
2023 – LB Karmelo Overton
2023 – LB Desirrio Riles
2023 – LB Kaveion Keys
2023 – WR Andy Jean
2023 – Michael Mitchell (Utah Commit)
2023 – ATH Daquayvious Sorey
2023 – OL Tyree Adams
2023 – OL Caden Jones
2023 – Treyaun Webb (Florida Commit)
2023 – DB Shariff Denson (Florida Commit)
2023 – WR Eugene Wilson (Florida Commit)
2023 – WR Creed Whittemore (Florida Commit)
2023 – WR Tyree Patterson (Florida Commit)
2023 – OL Knijeah Harris (Florida Commit)
2023 – OL Bryce Lovett (Florida Commit)
2023 – DL Gavin Hill (Florida Commit)
2023 – TJ Searcy (Florida Commit)
2023 – DB Aaron Gates (Florida Commit)
2024 – QB DJ Lagway
2024 – RB Chauncey Bowens
2024 – RB Jerrick Gibson
2024 – WR Ric’Darious Farmer
2024 – WR James Randle
2024 – DL Kendall Jackson
2024 – DL David Stone
2024 – LB Myles Graham
2024 – DB Desmond Ricks
2024 – ATH Fred Gaskin
2024 – DB Kensley Faustin
2024 – DB Jaylen Heyward
2024 – DB Brayshon Williams
2025 – QB Antwaan Hill
2025 – QB Colin Hurley
2025 – QB Tramell Jones Jr.
2025 – ATH Vernell Brown III
