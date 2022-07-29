Here are the players expected to attend Florida’s recruiting weekend

The most important weekend in Billy Napier’s Florida tenure to date is here. Florida’s annual Friday Night Lights event and Saturday’s recruiting cookout are the backdrops for what could be a massive momentum boost for the Florida Gators.

Friday is the Gators’ annual Friday Night Lights recruiting event where players get one on one work with Florida coaches and staff inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Saturday’s cookout is a new tactic that Napier’s staff hopes will show the more personal side of Napier’s revamped Florida Gators program.

Prospects from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes will be in attendance this weekend. All prospects will be able to see the Gators’ brand new James W. Heavener Football Training Center. While its doors have not officially opened (AD Scott Stricklin previously stated it would be ready by the end of July) the recruits will get a first look at the $85 million facility.

Here is a list of prospect expected to be in attendance this weekend, sourced by GatorCountry:

2023 – DT James Smith

2023 – DL Qua Russaw

2023 – DL/ATH Sam M’Pembha

2023 – DL Kamran James

2023 – DL Kelby Collins

2023 – DB Cormani McClain

2023 – S Bryce Thornton

2023 – DB Jordan Castell

2023 – DB Ja’Keem Jackson

2023 – LB Karmelo Overton

2023 – LB Desirrio Riles

2023 – LB Kaveion Keys

2023 – WR Andy Jean

2023 – Michael Mitchell (Utah Commit)

2023 – ATH Daquayvious Sorey

2023 – OL Tyree Adams

2023 – OL Caden Jones

2023 – Treyaun Webb (Florida Commit)

2023 – DB Shariff Denson (Florida Commit)

2023 – WR Eugene Wilson (Florida Commit)

2023 – WR Creed Whittemore (Florida Commit)

2023 – WR Tyree Patterson (Florida Commit)

2023 – OL Knijeah Harris (Florida Commit)

2023 – OL Bryce Lovett (Florida Commit)

2023 – DL Gavin Hill (Florida Commit)

2023 – TJ Searcy (Florida Commit)

2023 – DB Aaron Gates (Florida Commit)

2024 – QB DJ Lagway

2024 – RB Chauncey Bowens

2024 – RB Jerrick Gibson

2024 – WR Ric’Darious Farmer

2024 – WR James Randle

2024 – DL Kendall Jackson

2024 – DL David Stone

2024 – LB Myles Graham

2024 – DB Desmond Ricks

2024 – ATH Fred Gaskin

2024 – DB Kensley Faustin

2024 – DB Jaylen Heyward

2024 – DB Brayshon Williams

2025 – QB Antwaan Hill

2025 – QB Colin Hurley

2025 – QB Tramell Jones Jr.

2025 – ATH Vernell Brown III

