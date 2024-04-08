Players in the East on the cusp of a rankings bump

Adam Friedman/Rivals.com

One of the best parts of the offseason camp circuit is getting a chance to see prospects who haven’t been evaluated in months. A prospect’s rate of development can vary greatly so periodic updates throughout the offseason can be very helpful in the evaluation process. Here are is a handful of prospects in the East region who are on the cusp of moving up in the rankings.

Odom has the look of a big, athletic defensive lineman who has the versatility to play in a variety of schemes. His playing strength and technical development are still a bit unknown so getting an updated look at will weigh heavily in the next rankings update. Odom won’t be the only high-end prospect on his defensive line this coming season. He transferred to North Carolina powerhouse Matthews (N.C.) Weddington this offseason where he’ll be part of a defensive front that features big time 2026 prospects Aiden and Andrew Harris along with Rivals250 linebacker Thomas Davis Jr. If Odom opts to skip the offseason camp season, we’ll surely get an updated evaluation during his senior season.

Ikinnagbon looks to have the physical tools to shine at the college level. His basketball background is easy to see on film and the length he brings to the field could make him very disruptive once he’s properly developed. There are points during his junior season when the game appeared to be moving very fast for him so this season will be big for him to show how much more he’s learned this offseason. Putting aside the lack of high-end competition he’s faced, Ikinnagbon’s highs from last season are very impressive so getting a new evaluation of him will help paint a more accurate picture of where he is as a college prospect.

Olesh caught our eye early in the evaluation cycle as a big (6-foot-5) tight end who is a major size/speed mismatch against high school competition that doesn’t feature many (if any) high-end college prospects on the defensive side of the ball. He’s producing at a level we’d expect from a prospect ranked higher than his current three-star status but projecting how he’ll adapt to tougher competition and how he’ll develop physically is still a work in progress. Olesh is making the round this offseason and he’s expected to participate in a few upcoming camps so an updated evaluation of him should be forthcoming.

Not much of Winston has been seen outside of what he’s put on tape but his tape is very good. From a measurables perspective, Winston is on the shorter side of 6-feet tall but he brings plenty of speed to the secondary. He is physically mature with a muscled-up frame which allows him to positively impact the defenses efforts against the run. Winston has been coached well and has a good grasp of defensive schemes but he hasn’t been tested against many polished prospects in his career, something we’re continuing to monitor as we hone in on a suitable rating.