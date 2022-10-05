Players you should drop entering Week 5 'NFL Fantasy Live'
Players you should drop entering Week 5 on 'NFL Fantasy Live'.
Players you should drop entering Week 5 on 'NFL Fantasy Live'.
In the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast, Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don debate if Los Angeles Rams WR Allen Robinson II has started to age out of the NFL, and discuss if he is redundant in the Rams offense with Cooper Kupp.
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) A protester who ran onto the field during the San Francisco 49ers' Monday night home game against the Rams has filed a police report after being subdued by Los Angeles linebacker Bobby Wagner. Santa Clara Police Department Lt. Cuong Phan confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday that the department has an active investigation of the incident, which meant he could provide few other details.
Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don offer some sneaky sleepers from Thursday's Colts-Broncos matchup and other Week 5 NFL action.
The former Chiefs quarterback knew how to cheat the NFL’s concussion protocol.
During the 49ers-Rams game at Levi's Stadium on Monday, a protestor ran on the field but was leveled by Los Angeles linebacker Bobby Wagner.
Here's what Aaron Rodgers told Bailey Zappe after the Patriots rookie quarterback's NFL debut in Week 4.
The latest bombshell in the scandal that has rocked the chess world to its foundation dropped on Tuesday when an investigation into the games of Hans Niemann found the American grandmaster has cheated far more frequently than previously disclosed. The 72-page report, conducted by Chess.com and initially reviewed by the Wall Street Journal, found that Niemann “likely received illegal assistance in more than 100 online games” as recently as 2020, including in events where prize money was at stake. The suspicions around Niemann, a 19-year-old who has made a meteoric ascent into the world’s top 50 over the past four years, were initially amplified last month when the world champion Magnus Carlsen first suggested, then outright declared, the American was winning through illegitimate means.
Wagner said Wednesday he was aware of the report, but "you've just gotta do what you gotta do."
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 5 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.
Baker Mayfield's regression is a big problem for the Panthers.
Wagner is not amused by the streaker's action, and showed no remorse for his actions.
For Dusty Baker, there is zero debate regarding who the true home run king is.
Looking for a leg up on the fantasy competition in Week 5? Consider taking advantage of these five key matchups.
The former champion has competed in the UFC 14 times, against 11 different fighters
One Patriots legend had harsh criticism for rookie cornerback Jack Jones after his performance in last week's loss to the Packers.
A new mock draft from Pro Football Focus has the Bears taking Bryce Young at the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reflected on his pregame and postgame chats with Bill Belichick and emphasized the respect he has for the New England Patriots head coach.
All 12 playoff clubs, ranked from most to least dangerous.
This week is shaping up to be a much healthier one for the Browns.
The Bills' injury list is once again lengthy as they begin to get ready to host the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday.