Which players did Chiefs’ AFC West rivals sign in free agency?

The Kansas City Chiefs have been fairly active in free agency when it comes to adding outside free agents. How about their AFC West rivals, though? The Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders have both been quite active after disappointing finishes to 2022. The Los Angeles Chargers have prioritized keeping in-house free agents over adding talent from outside of the team.

Below are the newest players that are coming to the AFC West with the hopes of helping their respective team turn the tides against Kansas City:

Los Angeles Chargers

  • LB Eric Kendricks

Denver Broncos

  • OT Mike McGlinchey

  • G Ben Powers

  • DT Zach Allen

  • QB Jarrett Stidham

  • RB Samaje Perine

  • TE Chris Manhertz

  • CB Tremon Smith

  • FB Michael Burton

  • P Riley Dixon

  • RB Tony Jones

  • WR Marquez Callaway

Las Vegas Raiders

  • QB Jimmy Garoppolo

  • WR Jakobi Meyers

  • S Marcus Epps

  • LB Robert Spillane

  • CB Brandon Facyson

  • LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

  • WR Phillip Dorsett

  • WR Cam Sims

  • EDGE Jordan Willis

  • TE O.J. Howard

  • S Jaquan Johnson

  • TE Austin Hooper

  • DT John Jenkins

  • OT Justin Murray

  • CB Duke Shelley

  • CB David Long

