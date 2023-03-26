Which players did Chiefs’ AFC West rivals sign in free agency?
The Kansas City Chiefs have been fairly active in free agency when it comes to adding outside free agents. How about their AFC West rivals, though? The Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders have both been quite active after disappointing finishes to 2022. The Los Angeles Chargers have prioritized keeping in-house free agents over adding talent from outside of the team.
Below are the newest players that are coming to the AFC West with the hopes of helping their respective team turn the tides against Kansas City:
Los Angeles Chargers
LB Eric Kendricks
Denver Broncos
OT Mike McGlinchey
G Ben Powers
DT Zach Allen
QB Jarrett Stidham
RB Samaje Perine
TE Chris Manhertz
CB Tremon Smith
FB Michael Burton
P Riley Dixon
RB Tony Jones
WR Marquez Callaway
Las Vegas Raiders
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
WR Jakobi Meyers
S Marcus Epps
LB Robert Spillane
CB Brandon Facyson
LS Jacob Bobenmoyer
WR Phillip Dorsett
WR Cam Sims
EDGE Jordan Willis
TE O.J. Howard
S Jaquan Johnson
TE Austin Hooper
DT John Jenkins
OT Justin Murray
CB Duke Shelley
CB David Long