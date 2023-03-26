Which players did Chiefs’ AFC West rivals sign in free agency?

The Kansas City Chiefs have been fairly active in free agency when it comes to adding outside free agents. How about their AFC West rivals, though? The Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders have both been quite active after disappointing finishes to 2022. The Los Angeles Chargers have prioritized keeping in-house free agents over adding talent from outside of the team.

Below are the newest players that are coming to the AFC West with the hopes of helping their respective team turn the tides against Kansas City:

Los Angeles Chargers

LB Eric Kendricks

Denver Broncos

OT Mike McGlinchey

G Ben Powers

DT Zach Allen

QB Jarrett Stidham

RB Samaje Perine

TE Chris Manhertz

CB Tremon Smith

FB Michael Burton

P Riley Dixon

RB Tony Jones

WR Marquez Callaway

Las Vegas Raiders

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

WR Jakobi Meyers

S Marcus Epps

LB Robert Spillane

CB Brandon Facyson

LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

WR Phillip Dorsett

WR Cam Sims

EDGE Jordan Willis

TE O.J. Howard

S Jaquan Johnson

TE Austin Hooper

DT John Jenkins

OT Justin Murray

CB Duke Shelley

CB David Long

