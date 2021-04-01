These are the players departing the Florida Gators mens’ basketball team
Here are the five players departing the Florida Gators men's basketball team. G Tre Mann. G Ques Glover. G Noah Locke. F Osayi Osifo. C Omar Payne
Here are the five players departing the Florida Gators men's basketball team. G Tre Mann. G Ques Glover. G Noah Locke. F Osayi Osifo. C Omar Payne
With a decision announcement scheduled in just two days time, Duncanville 4-star Phaizon Wilson has cut his options.
Michigan fell short of the Final Four, but the Wolverines stood out in a study that seeded the NCAA Tournament fields based on academics and diversity. Michigan was the only school to claim a No. 1 seed in both the men’s and women’s brackets released Wednesday by The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sports at Central Florida, with the study crowning the Juwan Howard's Wolverines the men’s national champion for the second straight year. On the women’s side, Gonzaga was named national champion and nearly joined Michigan as the only school with a No. 1 seed in both of the brackets.
Florida went into Columbia, South Carolina last weekend and got swept in three games. It was an ugly series as Florida had a chance to win it on Friday night but blew it in extras. The Gators need to turn the page quickly and prepare themselves for what they have ahead of them.
Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said that she thought the NCAA should stop testing for COVID-19 at the Final Four
Researchers are testing a version of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine designed to neutralize the B.1.351 variant first identified in South Africa.
The 23-year-old rapper expressed gratitude to the former president during a recent TMZ interview. He also showed off his MAGA hat signed by Trump.
The Memphis Tigers head coach spoke with Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Vincent Goodwill about Thursday’s stunning news in college basketball with coaching changes at Texas and North Carolina.
Ohio's top law enforcer placed one of the nation's largest zoos under investigation Thursday after a newspaper reported misuse of assets by two top executives who later resigned. Republican Attorney General Dave Yost placed his office's Charitable Law Section in charge of the probe targeting the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, a 501(c)3 nonprofit located in the Columbus suburb of Powell. Board Chair Keith Shumate said in a statement that the zoo welcomes Yost's involvement and will work with his office “as it examines the facts of this matter.”
The Rams finally add some linebacker help by selecting Chazz Surratt out of North Carolina in Round 2.
Ryan Coogler is nominated for an Academy Award this year as a producer on "Judas and The Black Messiah" but still remains a nonmember.
Against the Chicago Bulls, it didn't take long for Steph Curry to connect with James Wiseman. The Golden State Warriors duo linked for a lob dunk.
The Chiefs made official the signing of running back Elijah McGuire, according to the NFL’s transactions report. The team’s signing of defensive tackle Jarran Reed also became official Wednesday. McGuire, 26, was active for only one game last season but he did not play a down for the Dolphins. He finished the season on the [more]
BeaversEdge.com takes a look at what recruiting will look like for Wayne Tinkle and Co. these next few years...
Juwan Howard, the newly named Associated Press Coach of the Year, seemed open to bringing back Michigan basketball's seniors.
A do-over of the 2018 NFL draft from Pro Football Network had the New Orleans Saints passing on Marcus Davenport in favor of Mark Andrews.
The US Supreme Court heard the NCAA v. Alston case on Wednesday. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde broke down the hearing and what we can expect moving forward.
Talented freshmen Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark wouldn't mind having the option to enter the WNBA draft this year. There is no one-and-done choices for female players because of the league's longstanding eligibility rules for the draft that haven't really been a major part of WNBA Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations. “I’m a believer in living in the now and right now I don’t have that choice,” said Bueckers, the UConn phenom who was honored Wednesday as the first freshman to be named The Associated Press women’s basketball player of the year.
After Stephen A. Smith made remarks critical of Russell Westbrook, citing no titles, Westbrook addressed the comments in a postgame press conference.
Former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson says he had to plead his case for taking Myles Garrett over Mitchell Trubisky in 2017
Each NCAA tournament, we see a few players rise up NBA draft boards with stellar performances. Here are seven players who made a big impression on scouts this tourney.