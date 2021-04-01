These are the players departing the Florida Gators mens’ basketball team
Here are the five players departing the Florida Gators men's basketball team. G Tre Mann. G Ques Glover. G Noah Locke. F Osayi Osifo. C Omar Payne
Cade Cunningham announced Thursday that he will enter the NBA draft after a dynamic freshman season that saw him named a first-team AP All-American.
Morris' hire at Allen High School comes less than two years after he was fired at Arkansas.
The last time Roy Williams left North Carolina, he was a virtually unknown assistant who was getting his first shot as a college head coach at tradition-rich Kansas. Now Williams is leaving the Tar Heels again with a resume chock full of honors - as a retiring Hall of Famer with more than 900 wins, three national championships and a legacy built on more than three decades of success at two of college basketball's most storied programs. The school announced the decision Thursday, some two weeks after the 70-year-old Williams closed his 18th season with the Tar Heels after a highly successful 15-year run with the Jayhawks.
According to Stadium basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, Texas has hired Texas Tech’s Chris Beard to be their next head coach. Beard is a graduate of the University of Texas and was a graduate assistant on Tommy Penders’ staff from 1991-1995. Texas will more than likely be hitting the transfer portal hard to solidify its roster for Beard’s first season in charge
Giannis Antetokounmpo made it a family affair on Wednesday night by scoring 25 points and joining his two brothers on the court as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 112-97 at Staples Center arena.
Baylor and Houston face off in the 2021 Final Four. Baylor's first Final Four since 1984 and 1950 for Houston. Vaughn Dalzell shares his two bets. (Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)
Scott Drew (Baylor) and Mick Cronin (UCLA) finally reached their first Final Four. But there are a number of coaches still searching for their first.
The Bryant Hornets sit atop the Class 6A baseball rankings. Jimmy Jones - Jones Sports Media Spring break is over and the 2021 Arkansas High School Baseball season is getting into full stride with several teams in each classification beginning to separate themselves from others.
Check out the results from the official Bellator 255 fighter weigh-ins, featuring featherweight champ Patricio Freire vs. Emmanuel Sanchez.
For as important as the USWNT's voice has been in the fight for gender equality, it's been less pronounced on the issues of race. Over the last year, that's changed.
Verstappen passed Hamilton with less than four laps to go but had to give the lead back after going off track while making the pass.
Our first-round mock draft takes a few unexpected twists and turns about four weeks before Round 1 kicks off.
Dustin Johnson has released the menu for the 2021 Masters Champions Dinner.
Jarran Reed's split from the Seahawks wasn't necessarily about the money. In fact, it was quite the opposite.