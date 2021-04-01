These are the players departing the Florida Gators mens’ basketball team

Axios

Democrat Rita Hart dropped her challenge on Wednesday against Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks' razor-thin victory in an Iowa House race.Why it matters: Hart's withdrawal comes after she faced growing skepticism from Democrats about her push to overturn the certified results of the race for Iowa's 2nd Congressional District, a contest she lost by six votes.She had called for the U.S. House to overturn the race and investigate after claiming that some ballots weren't examined in a recount.Republicans held a sustained campaign opposing the Committee on House Administration's review of the November election, Politico reports. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy asked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to "dismiss this partisan contest." What she's saying: "I wish Mariannette Miller-Meeks all the best as she serves the people of this great state as Congresswoman. This has been a difficult process for all of those involved and it's incredibly important that we work together to reform the system so this does not happen again in the future," Hart said in a statement."Running to represent the people of Iowa's Second Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives has been one of the greatest honors of my life," she said.Committee on House Administration Chair Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) responded to Hart withdrawing her contest in a statement: "There being no contestant, there is no longer a contest, and the Committee will, accordingly, recommend that the whole House dispose of the contest and adopt a dismissal resolution reported out by the Committee."