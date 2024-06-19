Which players have covered the most ground at Euro 2024?

[Reuters]

There has been much said and written about Phil Foden's display in England's 1-0 win over Serbia on Sunday, but stats from Uefa show he covered the second-greatest distance of any player during the first round of group matches at Euro 2024.

Only Serbia's Sergey Milinkovic-Savic (13.9km) covered more ground than Manchester City's Foden (13.2km), while England colleagues Declan Rice of Arsenal (12.9km) and Kieran Trippier of Newcastle United (12.3km) were fifth and eighth in the list respectively.

City's Bernardo Silva was seventh with a total of 12.7km in Portugal's 2-1 win over Czech Republic, while Czech captain Tomas Soucek of West Ham was 10th, covering 12.3km.