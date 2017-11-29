Players Coalition members at odds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- San Francisco 49ers linebacker Eric Reid says he left The Players Coalition because founder Malcolm Jenkins excluded Colin Kaepernick from meetings, and asked players if they would stop protesting the anthem if the NFL made a charitable donation to causes they support.

''Malcolm did text me this morning asking if we would be comfortable ending our demonstrations if the NFL made a donation,'' Reid said Wednesday. ''At that point, that was the last straw for me. He had a conversation with the NFL. We agreed that multiple people would be part of the conversations with the league so it just wouldn't be him. He didn't stand by his word on that. At no point did we ever communicate an agreement with the NFL to end the protest.''

Jenkins, a safety for the Philadelphia Eagles, said he was surprised Reid withdrew from the coalition after having a conversation with him on Tuesday night. He said even though they had disagreements, he thought the talk ended on good terms.

