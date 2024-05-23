Players, coaches in town for softball World Series help beautify Columbus’ Mill District

Softball players from across the United States took a brief respite Wednesday from their pursuit of a national championship to not only beautify a Columbus community, but to also pick fresh food destined for local tables.

About 200 female athletes and their coaches, in Columbus for the 2024 NAIA Softball World Series, took part in the Champions of Character community service effort in Columbus’ Mill District community.

“We just appreciate all hands on deck helping us keep our neighborhoods beautiful and just looking nice for everyone here,” said Lauren Chambers, CEO of The Mill District Inc.

They worked on beautification projects at Open Door Community House, Fox Elementary School, the Columbus Housing Authority’s Wilson Apartments, The Mill District Inc, and MercyMed Farm.

Keith Sims, the manger of MercyMed Farm in Columbus, welcomes softball players and their coaches to the farm and details the projects they’ll be working on during their service project. 05/22/2024

“Many hands make light work,” said Keith Sims, the MercyMed Farm manager. “And it’s just so important to have volunteers. That’s how MercyMed Farm exists.”

Sims said they harvested carrots to make way so sweet potatoes can be planted, pulled out lettuce, made way for crops that will help heal the soil, braided onions, planted borage ( a pollinator flower) and watermelons, and prepared the site where a new greenhouse will be built.

”It was my first time picking carrots today, ever,” said Jane Hoover, an infielder with the Georgia Gwinnett Grizzlies, “We all picked carrots. We washed them off. We were little farmers, even us city folks.”

About 200 athletes and their coaches in Columbus for the 2024 NAIA Softball World Series took part in the Champions of Character community service effort in Columbus’ Mill District community on Wednesday morning. 05/22/2024

Hoover said the Champions of Character service event gave the Grizzlies another opportunity to bond as friends off the field.

“This is where we get to like let our personalities really show,” she said, “There’s not competitiveness. It’s just having fun and being with the people who you’re with year round.”

The effort was a partnership between the Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission, Columbus Sports Council, the Mill District and Columbus Public Works. Several softball players from Jordan Vocational High School in Columbus also participated.

Members of the Georgia Gwinnett Grizzlies softball team harvested carrots at Mercy Med Farm in Columbus Gwinnett Grizzlies during the Champions of Character community service effort in Columbus’ Mill District community. 05/22/2024

The NAIA Softball World Series is May 23-29 at the South Commons Softball Complex. Sports. Ten teams from across the nation are playing for the national championship.

Check out the schedule at https://naiastats.prestosports.com/sports/sball/2023-24/World_Series_Schedule.