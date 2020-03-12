Players and coaches react to March Madness being canceled

Scott Phillips
NBC Sports

March Madness getting canceled in 2020 sent shockwaves throughout college basketball.

The NCAA announced its decision to cancel the men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments on Thursday afternoon. Stunning the sport with the sudden change, coaches and players expressed opinions on social media.

Other coaches also gave interviews to address the season ending out of nowhere.

“Extremely, extremely disappointed. Extremely disappointed,” Gonzaga’s Mark Few said on ESPN. “I think all of us felt we could postpone, and even postpone into May or whatever and if we needed to cancel, we could cancel then. But if that’s what they’re doing, then I guess that’s what they’re doing. This is a sad, sad day. I think we probably could have at least paused or delayed it.”

MORETimeline of college hoops and coronavirus

Seniors had their careers end without a final game. Championships went undecided in numerous conferences. And the magic of capturing the nation’s attention for three weeks is gone in an instant. March Madness getting canceled had a huge impact on the sport.








