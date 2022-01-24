Which players are climbing up NBA draft boards?

Yahoo Sports NBA draft analyst Krysten Peek looks at a few players who made shot up draft boards during this college basketball season.

Video Transcript

KRYSTEN PEEK: We're halfway through the college season and a few players have shot off draft boards after a strong start. The top four, Paolo Banchero, Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren, and Jaden Ivey has stayed consistent. But the field is wide open after pick number five. Here's a look at five players that have improved their draft stock.

We'll start with the former number one high school player in the country Shaedon Sharpe. Sharpe is a fifth year senior who arrived at Kentucky in November, and initial reports suggested he would redshirt this semester and play college ball next year. Well now, it looks like he's eligible for this year's draft and there's still a ton of gray area surrounding whether he'll play this year, sit out, or even stick to his original plan and play for Kentucky next year. Either way, Sharpe is one of the best wings in this draft or next draft and is a projected top 10 pick.

Next up is Wisconsin shooting guard Johnny Davis. Davis went head to head with Jaden Ivey earlier this month with a ton of NBA scouts in the building. And not only won the game, but also won the match up. He finished with 37 points and 14 rebounds and showed scouts why he should be considered a top five pick. Davis can score at every level and has played consistent all year long.

Another player in the big ten having a strong year his Iowa wing Keegan Murray. The 6 foot 8 sophomore is leading the conference in scoring, averaging 23.3 points per game and is shooting 58% from the field. He's playing like a National Player of the Year candidate and is showing NBA scouts his versatility in the open court and improves shooting from his freshman year. Murray went from not appearing in the first round in any early mock drafts to a potential top 10 pick.

Duke freshman AJ Griffin had a slow start to the season and was nursing a knee injury he suffered in October. Griffin was a top recruit coming out of high school, and we're finally getting a glimpse of his potential at the next level. He had a season high 22 points and a win over Wake Forest and is averaging 11.3 points per game in the month of January. Griffin needs to get a little more consistent on his shot selection, but there's a ton of upside to his game.

And finally, let's take a look at Notre Dame guard Blake Wesley. The Indiana native came into his freshman year with the coaching staff hoping he would stay two years before declaring for the draft. But Wesley is getting first round looks after a strong start to the season. He could still come back next year and improve his draft stock even more, similar to what Jaden Ivey, did but there's a ton of potential in the 6 foot 5 guard who is putting up big numbers to start conference play.