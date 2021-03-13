Players Championship: Sunday tee times, TV and streaming info

Golfweek
·3 min read
After last year’s cancellation, the Players Championship is back at TPC Sawgrass’ Players Stadium Course this week.

After 54 holes of the PGA Tour’s flagship event in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Lee Westwood leads by two shots at 13 under. Bryson DeChambeau is in solo second at 11 under after carding a 5-under 67. Justin Thomas, who shot the low round of the day with a 8-under 64, and Doug Ghim are T-3 at 10 under.

Jon Rahm is among three players to be T-5 at 9 under while Sergio Garcia and two other are T-8 at 8 under.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the final round of the Players Championship. All times are listed in Eastern Standard Time.

Tee times

1st hole

Time

Players

7:50 a.m.

Scott Harrington

7:55 a.m.

Collin Morikawa, Martin Laird

8:05 a.m.

Rory Sabbatini, Nate Lashley

8:15 a.m.

Patrick Rodgers, James Hahn

8:25 a.m.

Cameron Percy, Louis Oosthuizen

8:35 a.m.

Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott

8:45 a.m.

Jhonattan Vegas, Aaron Wise

8:55 a.m.

Michael Thompson, Lucas Glover

9:05 a.m.

Nick Taylor, Russell Knox

9:15 a.m.

Dylan Frittelli, Sungjae Im

9:25 a.m.

Zach Johnson, Keegan Bradley

9:40 a.m.

Ryan Moore, Brendan Steele

9:50 a.m.

Charley Hoffman, Billy Horschel

10 a.m.

Brian Stuard, Kramer Hickok

10:10 a.m.

Scott Piercy, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

10:20 a.m.

Adam Hadwin, Harold Varner III

10:30 a.m.

Phil Mickelson, Charles Howell III

10:40 a.m.

Joaquin Niemann, Brendon Todd

10:50 a.m.

Denny McCarthy, Matt Jones

11:05 a.m.

Scott Brown, Tyler McCumber

11:15 a.m.

Daniel Berger, Ryan Armour

11:25 a.m.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Jason Kokrak

11:35 a.m.

Victor Perez, J.T. Poston

11:45 a.m.

Corey Conners, Jason Day

11:55 a.m.

Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed

12:05 p.m.

Patton Kizzire, Lanto Griffin

12:15 p.m.

Will Zalatoris, Tom Hoge

12:25 p.m.

Adam Long, Shane Lowry

12:40 p.m.

Talor Gooch, Harry Higgs

12:50 p.m.

Ryan Palmer, Abraham Ancer

1 p.m.

Cameron Smith, Si Woo Kim

1:10 p.m.

Sergio Garcia, Matthew Fitzpatrick

1:20 p.m.

Brian Harman, Chris Kirk

1:30 p.m.

Paul Casey, Jon Rahm

1:40 p.m.

Justin Thomas, Doug Ghim

1:50 p.m.

Lee Westwood, Bryson DeChambeau

How to watch

Sunday, March 14

TV

NBC: 1-6 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 7-45 a.m.-6 p.m.
Twitter: 7:45-9 a.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 12-6 p.m.

