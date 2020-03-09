THE PLAYERS Championship Preview

The scoring-condition carnage continued last week as the winds whipped for a second week in a row. We are only halfway through the Sunshine State Swing.

Next on the docket is a duel with the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass. Similar to PGA National and Bay Hill, this is another venue with water and big numbers lurking around every corner.

THE PLAYERS will showcase a field of 144 golfers with 110 of them already having a PGA TOUR win on their resume. There is only one notable omission at the top. That would be Tiger Woods who remains sidelined due to back concerns. It's possible that Jason Day will also join that list for similar reasons after he withdrew from last week's API but he's still in the published PLAYERS field at press time.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

After 36 holes, the top 65 and ties will make it through the cutline to play the weekend.

Rory McIlroy will play the role of defending champion. He remains undefeated (1-for-1) when playing this event in March.

The Course

TPC Sawgrass is the host this week. It's been around since Pete Dye cut the ribbon in 1980 and it has hosted THE PLAYERS since 1982.

The course is a par 72 that plays just under 7,200 yards. It brings a good mix of hole lengths to force golfers to sift through their entire bag instead of just pulling driver and wedge on every other hole.

There are three par 3s under 185 yards including the iconic island green (17th). The other par 3 stretches out to 237 yards.

There are three par 4s under 400 yards but also four par 4s over 460 yards. As you can probably guess, those lengthy par 4s are where a lot of the bogeys and doubles come into play. The five toughest par 4s on the course are also the five longest. The closing, par-4 18th is the toughest of the bunch and it surrenders double bogeys or worse to roughly 8% of the golfers that swing through.

Story continues

As a stock par 72, there are four par 5s on the layout with three of them coming in under 560 yards and the last one (par-5 ninth) stretching out past 580 yards. The three shorter par 5s yield birdie-or-better rates over 40 percent while the ninth is a bit more stingy, around 33 percent.

The talk of the town last year was the move back to March, for the first time since 2006. Playing the event in March meant that golfers saw different grass types. Instead of pure Bermuda, they are now greeted with overseeded ryegrass. Did it make an impact on how the course played? Yes.

Historically known as a course that you can't overpower, as we'll see in the quotes section below, golfers talked about hitting more drivers than usual last year due to the overseeded conditions. With overseeded rye, the fairways are more defined and have less roll when comparing to the firm-and-fast May conditions.

Even when missing fairways, it wasn't as punishing with the overseeded rough compared to the May bermuda. The field was able to hit 52.25 percent of greens in regulation when missing fairways last year. That is the highest percentage of any year when looking at the last 10 years at TPC Sawgrass. The field average for the previous nine years was just 45.45 percent. Sure they got rain before the event, but it wasn't due to the softness of the greens, because the GIR Percentage from the Fairway fell right in line with historical averages.

Speaking of history, the wind has been tougher here in March versus May but if the wind is down this week then TPC Sawgrass likely play as the easiest of the four Florida courses this year.

As for the greens, golfers will see TifEagle Bermuda greens that have been overseeded with Poa Triv and Velvet Bent. This is similar to what they see at TPC Scottsdale. They prepped them at 12.6 feet on the stimp last year and we should expect fast greens again this week.

Course Quotes

Sifting through some past quotes, let's try to break down the course to see how it will play.

Rory McIlroy: "even just that simple fact of the overseeding and having that darker green grass in the rough and the lighter green grass in the fairway definitely helped, and it — I think around the greens it just makes it — I was saying to Jason out there, we were saying like when you get into this Bermuda in May, it takes a lot of skill out of it. It’s sort of hit and hope and you have to be lucky and you’re guessing half the time, where the way the overseed is around the greens now, you can actually showcase some of your skills and you can play shots with pretty certain knowing what it’s going to do, how it’s going to react."

Webb Simpson: "I felt like some areas were bouncing, some areas were stopping, whereas in May everything’s really firm and fast. "

Tiger Woods: "It’s just so much slower, it’s not as warm. The ball doesn’t fly as far and the golf course just plays slower... It’s just the golf course plays so much shorter in May than it does in March. That’s probably the biggest difference. We’re going to have to hit more clubs off the tees, have a little bit longer clubs into the greens, but the difference is the greens are much slower and much more receptive. "

Justin Rose: "I think it’s more target golf, and for me that’s how this golf course was designed. It’s a stadium-style course, a target-style golf course. I don’t think it was designed to be firm and fast and running and bouncy and out of control. I think the targets are there to be hit. And if you do, you get rewarded."

Jason Day: "When I won here, I just hit 2-iron everywhere because it was firm. But now when you’re hitting a lot more drivers and 3-woods off tees, the greens are a little softer, but obviously they’re trying to firm them out. But yeah, it’s definitely going to play a little bit different. It’s going to play longer, but it’s going to be easier around the greens with regards to chipping and bunker work and all that stuff. The greens are running nice. "

Overview: I picked a lot of quotes that talked about the switch to March because that was the main talking point last year. It will be interesting to see if that was largely influenced by the pre-tourney rain last year or if it's the new norm that the course will play softer and slower.

Correlated Courses

Looking at grass types, geography, course attributes, and past performance, here are a few courses/events that I think could prove to be a good pointer this week:

Bay Hill Club & Lodge (API)

PGA National (The Honda Classic)

Quail Hollow Club (Wells Fargo)

Riviera CC (Genesis)

Muirfield Village (Memorial)

TPC Boston (Playoffs)



There are some obvious connections with the Florida Swing courses but other key themes are courses that require shot-shaping and courses with fast greens.

The Weather

Thursday: Partly Sunny with a high of 75 degrees. Winds at 4 to 10 MPH.

Friday: Partly Sunny with a high of 81 degrees. Winds at 4 to 10 MPH.

It looks much calmer than last week in terms of wind in the forecast. This is still Florida so keep an eye on the forecast leading up to the event to make sure that doesn't change.

Golfers to Watch

Rory McIlroy

There are two camps when looking at the long-term run of results from McIlroy. One group is shocked that he hasn't won more and think he may have trouble closing out events. The other group is amazed at how he keeps putting himself in contention week after week. I'm in the latter. It's very hard to win on TOUR so I'm not going to fauly McIlroy for giving himself more chances. He's the defending champ this week but he'd be the first-ever to go back-to-back at TPC Sawgrass.

Adam Scott

He struggled on day one at Bay Hill and couldn't claw back on Friday. Now he heads to a course where he's posted four straight finishes of T12 or better. He won here back in 2004 and has missed the cut in just three of his 18 PLAYERS appearances. A course horse on a layout that has been known for volatility.

Tommy Fleetwood

The Englishman snapped his cuts-made streak last week at the API. Was it mental exhaustion from being in the Honda hunt in tough conditions? Or just an outlier that was overdue after a stellar run of consistency? Tough to say but he was the 18- and 36-hole co-leader at this event last year. It wouldn't be surprising to see him rebound right back into contention.

Jon Rahm

The only golfer that can really challenge Rory when comparing results over the last six months. Rahm held the solo 54-hole lead at this event last year. It was the first of his PGA TOUR career but he stumbled home with a 76 to settle for T12. In theory these overseeded conditions in March should suit him better since he sets up shop in Arizona where overseeded bermuda is the norm during wintertime.

Bryson DeChambeau

Big, Bad, Bryson is trending well with three straight top 5s in the lead-up to this event. He's been T11 or better after 10 of his last 12 rounds played. As for TPC Sawgrass, he is 2-for-2 here with a T37 in 2018 and T20 last year. He's been inside the top 40 after all eight of those rounds but has yet to fire the real low round here to put himself in real contention. Perhaps the third time is the charm.

Brooks Koepka

It's been a slow climb as he remains in search of form. Working in his favor this week is that he's played two straight weeks (has historically talked about playing better in the second or third week of a stretch) and he shares the course record at TPC Sawgrass. He fired a 9-under 63 during round four of the 2018 edition. It'd be a lot to ask of him to snap back into form for the entire week but it wouldn't surprise me if he jumped out of the gate with a low round or if he posted one of those signature go-low rounds at some point this week.

Sungjae Im

Mental exhaustion is a real thing for golfers. Especially when you've been in contention until tough scoring conditions for two straight weeks like Im has. In fact, Harris English and Im are the only two golfers to post back-to-back top 25s over the last two weeks. Can either of them piece it together for a third straight week? Im missed the cut here in his debut last year while English is 2-for-8 with nothing better than T33 on his PLAYERS resume. I'm not expecting much from either this week.

Ranking the Field

1. Rory McIlroy

2. Jon Rahm

3. Tommy Fleetwood

4. Justin Thomas

5. Patrick Cantlay

6. Webb Simpson

7. Hideki Matsuyama

8. Adam Scott

9. Xander Schauffele

10. Bryson DeChambeau

11. Dustin Johnson

12. Patrick Reed

13. Brooks Koepka

14. Viktor Hovland

15. Collin Morikawa

16. Rickie Fowler

17. Matt Kuchar

18. Paul Casey

19. Henrik Stenson

20. Louis Oosthuizen

Check back on Tuesday afternoon for our DFS Dish and Wednesday morning for the Expert Picks. Matt and Dave will also be jumping into some trends based on past results at THE PLAYERS.