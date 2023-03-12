The Players Championship payout: Five collect seven-figure checks

1
Golf Channel Digital
·3 min read

Scottie Scheffler earned another huge victory and another massive check on Sunday at The Players Championship. Scheffler claimed his sixth career PGA Tout title, which came with a $4.5 million payday.

The Players had a purse of $25 million and the top five finishers earned seven-figures. Tyrrell Hatton closed with a back-nine 29 and finished solo second. That netted him $2,725,000.

Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who made the cut at TPC Sawgrass:

Finish

Player

FedEx

Earnings ($)

1

Scottie Scheffler

600.00

4,500,000.00

2

Tyrrell Hatton

330.00

2,725,000.00

T3

Tom Hoge

180.00

1,475,000.00

T3

Viktor Hovland

180.00

1,475,000.00

5

Hideki Matsuyama

120.00

1,025,000.00

T6

Max Homa

89.00

736,607.15

T6

Justin Suh

89.00

736,607.15

T6

Cam Davis

89.00

736,607.14

T6

Sungjae Im

89.00

736,607.14

T6

Min Woo Lee

-

736,607.14

T6

David Lingmerth

89.00

736,607.14

T6

Justin Rose

89.00

736,607.14

T13

Rickie Fowler

60.66

447,916.67

T13

Adam Hadwin

60.66

447,916.67

T13

Collin Morikawa

60.66

447,916.67

T13

Adam Svensson

60.66

447,916.67

T13

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

60.66

447,916.66

T13

Denny McCarthy

60.66

447,916.66

T19

Patrick Cantlay

45.51

275,000.00

T19

Jason Day

45.51

275,000.00

T19

Tony Finau

45.51

275,000.00

T19

Russell Henley

45.51

275,000.00

T19

Aaron Rai

45.51

275,000.00

T19

Xander Schauffele

45.51

275,000.00

T19

Jordan Spieth

45.51

275,000.00

T19

Brandon Wu

45.51

275,000.00

T27

Wyndham Clark

30.88

167,656.25

T27

Eric Cole

30.88

167,656.25

T27

Tommy Fleetwood

30.88

167,656.25

T27

Ryan Fox

-

167,656.25

T27

Si Woo Kim

30.88

167,656.25

T27

Chad Ramey

30.88

167,656.25

T27

Brendon Todd

30.88

167,656.25

T27

Danny Willett

30.88

167,656.25

T35

Byeong Hun An

19.26

114,166.67

T35

Sam Burns

19.26

114,166.67

T35

Mark Hubbard

19.26

114,166.67

T35

Shane Lowry

19.26

114,166.67

T35

Keith Mitchell

19.26

114,166.67

T35

Austin Smotherman

19.26

114,166.67

T35

Ben Griffin

19.26

114,166.66

T35

Taylor Moore

19.26

114,166.66

T35

Dylan Wu

19.26

114,166.66

T44

Chesson Hadley

11.41

75,035.72

T44

Stephan Jaeger

11.41

75,035.72

T44

Sam Ryder

11.41

75,035.72

T44

Brian Harman

11.41

75,035.71

T44

Kramer Hickok

11.41

75,035.71

T44

Garrick Higgo

11.41

75,035.71

T44

Taylor Montgomery

11.41

75,035.71

T51

Lucas Glover

8.50

61,416.67

T51

Tom Kim

8.50

61,416.67

T51

Cameron Young

8.50

61,416.66

T54

Tyler Duncan

6.51

58,000.00

T54

Will Gordon

6.51

58,000.00

T54

Jerry Kelly

6.51

58,000.00

T54

Ben Martin

6.51

58,000.00

T54

Matthias Schwab

6.51

58,000.00

T54

Gary Woodland

6.51

58,000.00

T60

Joel Dahmen

5.21

55,250.00

T60

Nate Lashley

5.21

55,250.00

T60

Maverick McNealy

5.21

55,250.00

T60

Francesco Molinari

5.21

55,250.00

T60

Justin Thomas

5.21

55,250.00

T65

Patton Kizzire

4.30

53,250.00

T65

Alex Smalley

4.30

53,250.00

T65

Sepp Straka

4.30

53,250.00

68

Davis Thompson

3.85

52,250.00

T69

Taylor Pendrith

3.51

51,500.00

T69

Scott Stallings

3.51

51,500.00

71

Adam Scott

3.28

50,750.00

72

Aaron Baddeley

3.17

50,250.00

73

Will Zalatoris

3.06

49,750.00

74

Sahith Theegala

2.94

49,250.00

75

Kevin Kisner

2.83

48,750.00

