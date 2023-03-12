The Players Championship payout: Five collect seven-figure checks

Scottie Scheffler earned another huge victory and another massive check on Sunday at The Players Championship. Scheffler claimed his sixth career PGA Tout title, which came with a $4.5 million payday.

The Players had a purse of $25 million and the top five finishers earned seven-figures. Tyrrell Hatton closed with a back-nine 29 and finished solo second. That netted him $2,725,000.

Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who made the cut at TPC Sawgrass: