The Players Championship payout: Five collect seven-figure checks
Scottie Scheffler earned another huge victory and another massive check on Sunday at The Players Championship. Scheffler claimed his sixth career PGA Tout title, which came with a $4.5 million payday.
The Players had a purse of $25 million and the top five finishers earned seven-figures. Tyrrell Hatton closed with a back-nine 29 and finished solo second. That netted him $2,725,000.
Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who made the cut at TPC Sawgrass:
Finish
Player
FedEx
Earnings ($)
1
Scottie Scheffler
600.00
4,500,000.00
2
Tyrrell Hatton
330.00
2,725,000.00
T3
Tom Hoge
180.00
1,475,000.00
T3
Viktor Hovland
180.00
1,475,000.00
5
Hideki Matsuyama
120.00
1,025,000.00
T6
Max Homa
89.00
736,607.15
T6
Justin Suh
89.00
736,607.15
T6
Cam Davis
89.00
736,607.14
T6
Sungjae Im
89.00
736,607.14
T6
Min Woo Lee
-
736,607.14
T6
David Lingmerth
89.00
736,607.14
T6
Justin Rose
89.00
736,607.14
T13
Rickie Fowler
60.66
447,916.67
T13
Adam Hadwin
60.66
447,916.67
T13
Collin Morikawa
60.66
447,916.67
T13
Adam Svensson
60.66
447,916.67
T13
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
60.66
447,916.66
T13
Denny McCarthy
60.66
447,916.66
T19
Patrick Cantlay
45.51
275,000.00
T19
Jason Day
45.51
275,000.00
T19
Tony Finau
45.51
275,000.00
T19
Russell Henley
45.51
275,000.00
T19
Aaron Rai
45.51
275,000.00
T19
Xander Schauffele
45.51
275,000.00
T19
Jordan Spieth
45.51
275,000.00
T19
Brandon Wu
45.51
275,000.00
T27
Wyndham Clark
30.88
167,656.25
T27
Eric Cole
30.88
167,656.25
T27
Tommy Fleetwood
30.88
167,656.25
T27
Ryan Fox
-
167,656.25
T27
Si Woo Kim
30.88
167,656.25
T27
Chad Ramey
30.88
167,656.25
T27
Brendon Todd
30.88
167,656.25
T27
Danny Willett
30.88
167,656.25
T35
Byeong Hun An
19.26
114,166.67
T35
Sam Burns
19.26
114,166.67
T35
Mark Hubbard
19.26
114,166.67
T35
Shane Lowry
19.26
114,166.67
T35
Keith Mitchell
19.26
114,166.67
T35
Austin Smotherman
19.26
114,166.67
T35
Ben Griffin
19.26
114,166.66
T35
Taylor Moore
19.26
114,166.66
T35
Dylan Wu
19.26
114,166.66
T44
Chesson Hadley
11.41
75,035.72
T44
Stephan Jaeger
11.41
75,035.72
T44
Sam Ryder
11.41
75,035.72
T44
Brian Harman
11.41
75,035.71
T44
Kramer Hickok
11.41
75,035.71
T44
Garrick Higgo
11.41
75,035.71
T44
Taylor Montgomery
11.41
75,035.71
T51
Lucas Glover
8.50
61,416.67
T51
Tom Kim
8.50
61,416.67
T51
Cameron Young
8.50
61,416.66
T54
Tyler Duncan
6.51
58,000.00
T54
Will Gordon
6.51
58,000.00
T54
Jerry Kelly
6.51
58,000.00
T54
Ben Martin
6.51
58,000.00
T54
Matthias Schwab
6.51
58,000.00
T54
Gary Woodland
6.51
58,000.00
T60
Joel Dahmen
5.21
55,250.00
T60
Nate Lashley
5.21
55,250.00
T60
Maverick McNealy
5.21
55,250.00
T60
Francesco Molinari
5.21
55,250.00
T60
Justin Thomas
5.21
55,250.00
T65
Patton Kizzire
4.30
53,250.00
T65
Alex Smalley
4.30
53,250.00
T65
Sepp Straka
4.30
53,250.00
68
Davis Thompson
3.85
52,250.00
T69
Taylor Pendrith
3.51
51,500.00
T69
Scott Stallings
3.51
51,500.00
71
Adam Scott
3.28
50,750.00
72
Aaron Baddeley
3.17
50,250.00
73
Will Zalatoris
3.06
49,750.00
74
Sahith Theegala
2.94
49,250.00
75
Kevin Kisner
2.83
48,750.00