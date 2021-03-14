The Players Championship paid tribute to Tiger Woods by celebrating one of the most iconic shots of his career

Tiger Woods at the 2001 Players Championship. Stan Badz/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

The Players Championship paid tribute to Tiger Woods' "better than most" putt on Saturday.

Woods' putt is one of the most iconic in the history of the sport.

The putt was pushed to greatness thanks to a perfect call from commentator Gary Koch.

Tiger Woods has hit plenty of iconic shots over his career at the top of golf.

During the third round at The Players Championship, one of the greatest shots of Woods' career was celebrated at the par 3 No. 17.

At the 2001 Players, Woods hit an unbelievable 60-foot triple-breaker from the fringe of the island green. The putt became an instant classic thanks in large part to the call of Gary Koch.

"It's better than most," Koch said as Woods' putt rolled through its first break. "Better than most... Better than most!"

The putt dropped, and Woods would go on to win the tournament by a single stroke.

On Saturday at the Players, the tournament paid tribute to Woods' iconic putt, using the same pin location as when Woods hit his shot. On the flag were the letters "TW" and the phrase "Better than most."

Woods is currently away from the sport as he recovers from injuries sustained in a car crash in February, but his presence is still felt among the players as the season carries on without him.

